Field Hockey falls in overtime to Lehigh

The Bucknell Field Hockey team faced off away against Lehigh this past Saturday.

The first quarter remained scoreless, with just one shot from Bucknell coming from Lily Neilson ‘25 in the first half. The Mountain Hawks got on the scoreboard in the twenty-forth minute, and the score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Ten minutes into the third quarter, the Mountain Hawks scored again to increase their lead to 2-0. However, the Bison showed resiliency and bounced back quickly by answering with a goal just fifty-one seconds later.

Rookie Kira Leclercq ‘26 found the back of the net and scored Bucknell’s first goal of the day. The Bison were far from finished. With just under three minutes to go, the Bison found the back of the net yet again to send the game to overtime. Rachel Apa ‘24 scored from a corner to even the score.

The Mountain Hawks unfortunately capitalized early in the overtime period, scoring from a corner forty-three seconds in to end the match 3-2 in their favor.

Notably, Mackenzie Kile ‘23 had two assists on the day, bringing her career total to twenty-nine. Kile’s career record trails just behind Bucknell all-time assist record of 34, held by both Corinne Raczek ‘11 and Amanda Faust ‘09.

“It was a great game,” Kile said. “We started a little slow, but we ended up coming back to tie it up 2-2 and going into overtime. Although they scored on us in overtime, we’re working on starting off games to the level we know we can play. We’re looking forward to possibly playing them again in the Patriot League Tournament.”

In addition, Bucknell goalkeeper Clara McCormick ‘23 had five saves on the day.

Looking ahead, the Bison women will be hosting Penn State and Richmond this Friday and Sunday.

