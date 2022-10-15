Men’s soccer put up strong fight at Boston University

The Bisons Men’s Soccer team traveled to Boston this past weekend to take on the Boston University Terriers.

They entered the game with a record of 3-1-6 and having forced nine of their last 10 games into overtime.

Immediately the Terries put pressure on the Bison’s back line. Eddie Perez-Pelaez ‘23 and rookie keeper Freddie Lapworth ‘26 each had noteworthy saves to prevent any early goals in the first couple minutes.

Boston University’s first goal came 19 minute into the game. And the second goal came just four minutes after the first.

The Bison had many impressive attempts on goal that unfortunately proved unlucky. In the first half, Marco Valentic ‘26 came close to putting the team on the board by forcing a diving save from the Terrier’s goalie.

In the second half, Collin Murphy ‘24 and Zane Domsohn ‘26 each saw close opportunities. The Blue and Orange had six shots on goal in the second half after only managing three in the first. Lapworth ended the game with five saves.

“The first 45 minutes we struggled a little with the pace and let in two goals,” Lapworth said. “In general we started building and looking strong in the second half. Saves-wise, I just try to do what I can to help the team. Hopefully we can keep it nice and tight in the back.”

The men’s soccer team looks to make a comeback as they face Army away next Friday night.

“This season has been really enjoyable with some really good football,” Lapworth said. “I think we are at the point where teams are starting to notice us because of the quality we can bring. This weekend, we were disappointed with the result, but we know where our level is at, and we are really excited going into Friday’s game where we can hopefully get another win in the Patriot League and look to make the playoffs.”

