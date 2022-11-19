Holiday season manifestation

There’s magic in the air. Joy is currently making its way past your brain’s version of TSA — trying to not be late for what should be the best time of the year. Joy is eagerly waiting to make this holiday season everything you need it to be — for you and everyone you love.

What do you do to prepare for an abundant season? What do you consider to be positively abundant in your life? How do you contribute to life’s mysterious process when it comes to bringing you to certain situations?

Regardless of your answers to these questions, I highly recommend working toward manifesting everything you want/need. When I say manifesting, I don’t mean you have to be on your Wandavision behavior; light some unscented candles and levitate over your 5’ x 7’ rug to get what you want…unless you want to.

What I (actually) mean is investing your time and energy into people/activities that not only make you feel warm but also support your vision(s) of the future. Manifestation is not an overnight, silent-spoken miracle; it’s constant awareness of the energy around you, a willingness to listen to your angels (in all their forms) and being open to redirection.

How many times have you asked the universe for something and you didn’t get it? Then, you realized that what you didn’t receive was actually much better for your life. Yes, it hurts. Yes, it’s confusing at first, but when you realize there is something divine guiding you to the place you need to be, you realize everything was worth it.

Some of my tips for more intentional, goal-oriented money moves:

Keep a journal and write down what you want in life and come up with a plan to get there! Listen to music and podcasts that motivate you but also remind you to relax. Talk about your goals/dreams with friends and family — especially people that will be there for you/hold you accountable. Be kind to yourself.

