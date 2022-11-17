BSG hosts executive board debate

Bucknell Student Government hosted its annual debate in preparation for executive board elections on Nov. 14.

Gabby Diaz ’25 and Sam Douds ’25 are competing for the presidential seat of the executive board, while Isa Segura-Suarez ’25 and Lena DiFazio ’24 are running uncontested for the seats of vice president of operations and vice president of administration, respectively.

Held in a third floor classroom of the Elaine Langone Center, the debate drew a sizable crowd, leaving standing room only for students who did not arrive early. Supporters of either presidential camp made their presence known as current BSG president Bernadette Maramis ’24 introduced both candidates, and after a brief introduction of the rest of the current executive board and other candidates, the debate began.

The debate opened asking the candidates why they each decided to run for their respective positions.

Most of the debating occurred between Diaz and Douds, with the former highlighting her experiences as a woman of color at a predominantly white institution as well as her widespread involvement on campus as key factors in developing a passion for making change through the role of BSG executive president.

Douds referenced his own involvements on campus as well as previous leadership positions as his motivating factors, emphasizing that he wants to build upon initiatives already present within BSG.

As the debate progressed, topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion, workload management and overcoming difficulties within a team working environment were all discussed, in which each candidate gave statements expressing their opinions and ideas for new and continuing initiatives.

Current VP of administration Ally Riuli ’24 and VP of operations Sam Godshall ’24 both provided questions to DiFazio and Segura-Suarez, focusing on the specifics of the roles in collaborating with the executive team and allowing both to express their ideas for ways to innovate their respective positions.

At the end of the formal questioning session, the room was opened up to general questions from the student body, in which Diaz and Douds both provided answers to the three fielded questions.

When asked for closing statements on their campaigns, Diaz gave the following statement.

“Motivated by my experiences and the spaces I’ve been part of, my platform is based on three key components: Social Justice, Community, and Accountability,” Diaz said. “We must focus on empowering and mobilizing students, faculty and staff and holding administration accountable to create social change.”

Douds also shared closing statements on his campaign.

“This campus currently confronts a number of real and difficult challenges,” Douds said. “What I offer is concrete solutions. My policies directly address issues that we see in our daily lives: food insecurity, a lack of diverse representation, a lack of administrative accountability and so much more. I want to make this campus a better place for everyone and I hope I’m given the chance.”

An email link to a ballot will be distributed to the student body at 12 a.m. on Nov. 17, and will close at 12 a.m. on Nov. 18.

