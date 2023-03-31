Leave a Comment
Bucknell University began drafting their sustainability plan in 2017, with one of its largest goals being achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. In the upcoming years, there...
Bucknell University’s Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a Drag Ball on Saturday April 1, beginning at 8 p.m. in Uptown. This event hosts a number...
Bucknell Athletics held a press conference after announcing the new Men’s Basketball coach to be John Griffin ’08 this past Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The press conference...
Trinity Irish Dance Company performs
March 31, 2023
Bucknell increases cost to roughly $80k per year
March 10, 2023
Bucknell to host TEDx after spring break
March 10, 2023
