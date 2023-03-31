Trinity Irish Dance Company performs

Bucknell University progresses towards a more sustainable campus Bucknell University began drafting their sustainability plan in 2017, with one of its largest goals being achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. In the upcoming years, there...

Celebrate Pride Week with Bucknell’s Annual Drag Ball Bucknell University’s Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a Drag Ball on Saturday April 1, beginning at 8 p.m. in Uptown. This event hosts a number...

John Griffin ’08 announced as Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bucknell Athletics held a press conference after announcing the new Men’s Basketball coach to be John Griffin ’08 this past Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The press conference...

