Take the reigns of your summer break

As the end of the spring semester approaches, it is time again to consider what our plans for the summer are. Many Bucknellians are committed to internships and other summer jobs while others are excited to simply be at home and do nothing. Vy Dao ’24 will be interning at Northrop Grumman where they have been hired as a Systems Engineer Intern. Of course, there are a slew of other things that can be done in those three months between academic years: Brie Chavez ’25 will be embarking on a trip to Japan to do research with Professor Reggie Gazes and other researchers from the Bucknell Primate Lab. These worthwhile endeavors are great options for a productive summer, but what about those who wish to do anything but be productive? For that, I offer this list of possible summer plans that almost totally avoid physical and mental labor:

Take up a new hobby. This could be something as simple as reading or gardening but could also include learning a new instrument or engaging in one of the many varieties of stitching such as crocheting, knitting , or sewing. Really it could be anything that will stimulate your mind and body until the inevitable stress of the semester takes over. Who knows, it could end up being the thing that keeps your mental health in check come fall. Discover a new place. You could visit a new city or state, or you could take a solo journey to a whole new country. This one is my own biggest recommendation, but don’t just take my word for it. Hannah Jensen ’24 backpacked around Peru in 2019 and remembered that “some of the most beautiful experiences [she] had came from asking the most simple questions of other backpackers and locals.” She recommends taking the chance if it is ever a possibility because there is a “vastness of opportunity” out there. The world is a big place, and it is worth being explored. Make a bucket list. Make it a point to do something that you have always wanted to do in life, big or small. Go skydiving, scuba diving or even just try new food. You could also add in some things for comfort like going to the beach or spending time with family. Summer break is the time to do all the things you love to do and more: seize every moment you have! Develop a new good habit. This could be something like taking on a nighttime routine, drinking more water , or going to the gym, something simple that you think would make you and your life a little better. Read and write more. Find that genre of literature that just gets your gears turning and roll with it. Think of any concept ever and write absolutely anything that comes to mind until your hand hurts and there are no more thoughts left in your brain. These are both great ways to keep your mind sharp during the longest break of the year.

This list is far from comprehensive and complete. There is so much that can be done in such a short period of time, you just have to find whatever strikes your fancy and lean into it. It certainly does not hurt to have a plan, though.

