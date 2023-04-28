BSG to create more transparent elections, approves funds for student pronoun stickers

The Bucknell Student Government reconvened for their last official session of Congress with a heavy agenda and some heartfelt goodbyes on April 23.

After going through the logistics in the beginning, such as calling the meeting to order, passing the minutes from last week, public comments and announcements from the executives, President Sam Douds ’25 initiated the session with nine resolutions on hand.

The first three resolutions were introduced last week but voted on for official approval this week. The first one would help make the elections of the student government more transparent and sensible.

The second one explained the premise around the at-large committee on elections, specifically who it exists of and what it is responsible for. And the final resolution presented a BSG feedback form that students can fill out to express their opinions and concerns. All were passed with resounding unanimity.

The fourth resolution asked for $750 for the Pronoun Initiative. The money would “purchase blank stickers for RAs to distribute to individuals in their halls to share their preferred pronouns.”

After further explaining the specifics of the resolution, it was passed.

The fifth resolution allocated funds for “class trees,” which each senior class would plant in their spring semester. The trees would go on the Greenway, hoping to make this a tradition for all Bucknellians to take part in before they go.

Facilities, sustainability officers and finance committee members will work to ensure the process of picking and planting the trees gets done. The resolution was passed after concerns and comments.

“Thank You Professors” was the theme of the sixth resolution, in which funds would be collected to purchase greeting cards for students to write and give to their professors to show “gratitude” and for those students to get treats in return for doing so.

The seventh resolution would also allocate money to buy ice bags and ice pops to fund the “Take it Easy” initiative. Both resolutions were passed after some minor amendments.

The eighth resolution, introduced by Douds, was aimed around Trans Visibility. The resolution would request a statement from President John Bravman be released within two weeks of sending and seeing a letter presenting BSG’s commitment to working with the LGBTQ+ community to build a better Bucknell.

“We want to show that we are an organization committed to elevating voices around campus, and when they need elevating, we are preserving that purpose,” Douds said.

After deliberation on how the statement would be presented, the resolution was passed.

The final resolution, and one long in the making, would allocate $5,000 to purchase a new squat rack in the KLARC. After addressing how the new squat rack would be positioned in the gym, the resolution was passed unanimously.

The Congress went through their final committee reports with updates on events and initiatives to end the year.

To end the last session, the underclassmen took part in their annual tradition and stood up and applauded the graduating senior class and said thoughtful remarks to their time in BSG and wished them well in their time beyond Bucknell.

