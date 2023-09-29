The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
September 29, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
September 29, 2023
Campus Theatre welcomes famous magician to the stage
September 29, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/15/2023)
September 15, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/01/2023)
September 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road
September 29, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories
September 29, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s soccer ends weekend 1-1
September 29, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Bison Field Hockey remains undefeated at home
September 29, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Henry Didden ’26
September 22, 2023
Athlete of the week: Damian Harris ’24
September 15, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Catherine Jamison ’23
September 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Manchester United: A Club in Crisis?
September 22, 2023
NFL Back in Action: Week 1
September 15, 2023
Deion Sanders records first win as head coach for Colorado
September 8, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
September 29, 2023
Greek Life at Bucknell: A critical look at campus culture
September 29, 2023
Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move
September 29, 2023
Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson
September 29, 2023
Chaos ensues after parents attempt to relive glory days at Family Weekend Super
September 29, 2023
How to Vivir la Vida Loca at Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Professors throw ragers when students miss class
September 29, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
September 29, 2023
Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell seniors embrace living downtown
September 29, 2023
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
September 22, 2023
@iamraybucknell
@iamraybucknell
September 22, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
April 7, 2023
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator

Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator

September 29, 2023

Men's Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road

Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road

September 29, 2023

Women's Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories

Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories

September 29, 2023

Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories

Ingrid Houtkooper, Staff Writer
September 29, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian

The Bison Women’s Volleyball team took two noteworthy Patriot League wins this weekend over Lehigh and Lafayette to bring their record to 6-7 in regular play and 2-2 Patriot League play. 

Despite falling behind two sets to one against Lehigh, the Orange and Blue pulled through to take the victory over their instate-rivals in five sets (21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25, 15-13). As reflected by the scoring, it was a tight match with lots of back and forth action where one team would get in a good stride before the other ultimately took back possession and momentum. 

As for the fifth set, the Mountain Hawks took the first point; however, it wasn’t long until Bucknell was leading 7-3. This lead didn’t last though as Lehigh was able to go on a run, tying the score at 8-8. The Bison eventually had a lead of 14-12, and Sidney Shaffer ’27 delicately placed the ball to steal the final, winning point, tallying her 16th kill of the night. Catherine Jamison ’24, also obtained several kills herself, leading the team with a total of 17. 

The following night, the Bison took on the Lafayette Leopards and secured yet another win, this time in four sets (25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 25-13). The Orange and Blue won the first two sets but gave the Leopards a chance at victory by falling in the third set. 

The Bison’s early wins were not without difficulty. In the second set, the Bison were trailing 19-13 at one point, but they were able to close the gap with several impressive kills and errors from Lafayette. After giving up a few points, the Orange and Blue went on a 6-1 run to steal the set. 

As for the third set, the Bison were behind 20-19, and the Leopards were able to seal the set with a 5-2 point streak. 

They were able to rally in the fourth though, handily defeating Lafayette with a 25-13 score to finish the game. Bri Frazilus ’26 helped lead her team to victory with 12 kills, followed by Shaffer and Jamison each with 11 kills.

This marked the first time in 18 years that the Bison have won two road conference games in the same weekend. They will continue Patriot League play next weekend. 

Going into the weekend we were very excited to play Lehigh and Lafayette because they are usually tight matches for us. Despite losing a few sets, we stayed confident and aggressive,” Jamison said. “All the teams in the league are very evenly matched so we can always anticipate a battle. We are looking forward to traveling to Navy and Loyola next weekend and continuing our winning streak in the Patriot League.” 

Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s soccer ends weekend 1-1
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Bison Field Hockey remains undefeated at home
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s soccer suffers weekend loss
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
Men’s Tennis’ victorious weekend in NY
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell receives high marks from 'U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Colleges'
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Student Government election winners share goals for upcoming year
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Volleyball opens up Patriot League play
Lauren Medeiros, Co-Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Volleyball ends their Invitational 1-2
Volleyball goes 1-2 across Liberty Tournament
Bison Volleyball Team splits the weekend with Pa. rivals
Bison volleyball comes to a close at Loyola Maryland
Bison Volleyball splits weekend matches
