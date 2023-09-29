Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
September 29, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
September 29, 2023
Campus Theatre welcomes famous magician to the stage
September 29, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/15/2023)
September 15, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/01/2023)
September 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road
September 29, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories
September 29, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s soccer ends weekend 1-1
September 29, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Bison Field Hockey remains undefeated at home
September 29, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Henry Didden ’26
September 22, 2023
Athlete of the week: Damian Harris ’24
September 15, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Catherine Jamison ’23
September 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Manchester United: A Club in Crisis?
September 22, 2023
NFL Back in Action: Week 1
September 15, 2023
Deion Sanders records first win as head coach for Colorado
September 8, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
September 29, 2023
Greek Life at Bucknell: A critical look at campus culture
September 29, 2023
Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move
September 29, 2023
Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson
September 29, 2023
Chaos ensues after parents attempt to relive glory days at Family Weekend Super
September 29, 2023
How to Vivir la Vida Loca at Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Professors throw ragers when students miss class
September 29, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
September 29, 2023
Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell seniors embrace living downtown
September 29, 2023
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
Bucknell Festival of International Shorts
September 22, 2023
@iamraybucknell
@iamraybucknell
September 22, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 15, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
Students walk out of classes for Trans Visibility Day
April 7, 2023
September 29, 2023

CC Coene, Contributing Writer
September 29, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian

Professor and Digital Scholarship Coordinator Diane Jakacki sat down with The Bucknellian and expressed her enthusiasm for Digital Humanities and explained how she’s brought her own knowledge to Bucknell.

Jakacki attended Lafayette College where she double majored in English and History.

When asked about where her curiosity in digital humanities stemmed from, Jakacki explained that growing up, she had an interest in computers since her father had them around the house. She earned a doctorate in English Literature using text, coding and text analysis. When she went to grad school, she discovered a new field known as digital humanities. She then worked at HBO for about 15 years where she focused solely on online content development.

One of her favorite digital projects she’s ever worked on is REED (Records of Early English Drama), based in London. The project focuses on how you can look at early modern London through the lens of performance and theatre. “It’s a huge text analysis project, so they are all archival materials,” Jakacki said. She went on to explain, “What I’ve needed to do is make them machine readable so I can do analysis on them.” She’s also part of a massive project called LINCS (Linked Infrastructure for Networked Cultural Scholarship), which focuses on link data and intersectional feminism.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of what digital humanities really is before taking the course,” said Jakacki. “It’s a cool space to invite students to experience being uncomfortable in a classroom… Everyone gets to see that they’re not alone and are working together. If I can make it fun and be as transparent as possible and express that none of us really know what is going on, then students will have the agency to explore.”

Professor Jakacki realized she wanted to be a teacher at a very young age. “I knew before I knew I knew, if that makes sense,” she laughed. Her grandmother and father were both teachers. She believes it was always in her blood. Jakacki remembers one time specifically when she was working at HBO, her coworkers mentioned to her that she should be a teacher. “I really enjoy sharing stuff with people and things I’m enthusiastic about. I wanted to create a space where students can learn.” Jakacki originally went to grad school for research, but while she was there, she discovered her yearning to teach.

There are some similarities between Lafayette and Bucknell when it comes to one-on-one relationships with professors. She reminisced about being a student at Lafayette because she got to know professors on a deeper level and felt like they truly cared and were invested in students’ wellbeing. “If I was enthusiastic and curious about something, they gave us numerous opportunities to learn.” When she was given the opportunity to teach at Bucknell, her academic advisor at Lafayette reached out to her and said, “Now do for someone else what I did for you.”

In Professor Jakacki’s personal opinion, having a sense of humor is an important attribute for a professor. She also mentioned honesty. “It’s crucial to be as honest as possible in terms of what the teacher knows and what they aren’t aware of. It’s being transparent about the fact that we don’t all know everything, and this gives students more confidence and self awareness.” Jakacki also demonstrates enthusiasm in the classroom, and she explains that it never feels forced. “You have to recognize that students are human beings and they have lives outside of the classroom, positive or negative, the two bleed into one another.”

When Jakacki was a college student, she mentioned how she really enjoyed her classes throughout her time at Lafayette. She filled her time with part time internships, working for the newspaper, singing in choir, working in the theater and was involved in Greek Life. “Academics aren’t just in the classroom. You get to know people in different contexts.” She found a balance between academics, extracurriculars and social life.

When asked about a memorable encounter with a Bucknell student, Jakacki recalled how she’s had many but there was one in particular that stood out to her. Jakacki had a student who seemed very checked out in class and not interested. He wrote to her, explaining that he wanted to transfer. The student sat down with Jakacki and discussed his reasoning for wanting to transfer. However, he began to open up and started talking about a trip he had taken around the world. They talked about this as a potential independent story through mapping, which he was very fond of. This changed his outlook, and he ended up graduating from Bucknell. “It was that moment when the light turned on for him and he had the confidence to do it,” said Professor Jakacki.

