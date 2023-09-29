Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell hosts first ever combined Family and Homecoming Weekend
September 29, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Chris Close
Acclaimed novelist Colson Whitehead named Janet Weis Fellow
September 29, 2023
Campus Theatre welcomes famous magician to the stage
September 29, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/29/2023)
September 29, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/22/2023)
September 22, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/15/2023)
September 15, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/01/2023)
September 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes weekend 2-0 on the road
September 29, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Volleyball secures first two Patriot League victories
September 29, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s soccer ends weekend 1-1
September 29, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Bison Field Hockey remains undefeated at home
September 29, 2023
Bison Athlete of The Week: Aleksa Stefanovic ’26
September 29, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Henry Didden ’26
September 22, 2023
Athlete of the week: Damian Harris ’24
September 15, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Catherine Jamison ’23
September 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins mercilessly defeat Denver Broncos
September 29, 2023
Manchester United: A Club in Crisis?
September 22, 2023
NFL Back in Action: Week 1
September 15, 2023
Deion Sanders records first win as head coach for Colorado
September 8, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The Laundry Cycle: Breaking the bank for clean clothes
September 29, 2023
Greek Life at Bucknell: A critical look at campus culture
September 29, 2023
Super study sessions: Why study groups are the move
September 29, 2023
Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fire Friday event at Uptown promotes arson
September 29, 2023
Chaos ensues after parents attempt to relive glory days at Family Weekend Super
September 29, 2023
How to Vivir la Vida Loca at Family Weekend
September 29, 2023
Professors throw ragers when students miss class
September 29, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bytes of Insight: Diane Jakacki, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
September 29, 2023
Juliana Rodrigues, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell seniors embrace living downtown
September 29, 2023
September 22, 2023
September 22, 2023
September 15, 2023
September 15, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
April 7, 2023
Save your sanity: Tips and tricks for your next Family Weekend

Eliza Horne, Contributing Writer
September 29, 2023

Ah, Family Weekend! Like all things in our lives, this evokes a love-hate relationship. During the days leading up to the weekend, we carefully compile a list of all the things we need from Walmart, refraining from buying anything until we can stock up on the items that will see us through Thanksgiving. I certainly reaped the benefits of going out to eat, even treating myself to a non-water beverage and delectable dessert. Despite all the special attention for the weekend, a lot of us start to lose our sanity during the visit. Here are some of my tips and tricks that kept me going. 

  1. Give your friends a debrief of all the things that should be left out of conversation, god-forbid they get verbal confirmation that you participate in college social life. This way, if your family mentions something that is on the no-conversation list, your friends know to deter from that topic.
  2. Offer to make the weekend schedule for them; take that burden off their plate. If your familial relationship is anything like mine, you want to be able to control as much uncertainty as possible. Your family likely does not know Lewisburg or Bucknell like you do, so if you decide what the weekend looks like, you can predetermine when your family has to leave to get back to taking care of your baby brother, who is 15 years old. 
  3. Get your negotiating skills ready. Friday night dinner goes great, you are wrapping up dinner and about to watch someone else pay for dinner. Everything is just grand, until they pop that one question: “what time should we pick you up to go to breakfast tomorrow? 7:30, 8, 8:30?” I was able to bargain for 8 a.m. after my initial suggestion of 9:30. This is when you bring up Walmart. If you pick where the breakfast place is, pick a place near Walmart. I picked Perkins and had my traditional Perky Bear Pancakes off the children’s menu, while looking at the Walmart through the window, daydreaming about that infinite list of items I desired. 
  4. Let your family pick out whatever they want to do, but let them know you will only attend a certain amount of Bucknell activities. I was able to negotiate it down to three events that I would participate in. Even then, how did I keep my sanity going through an embarrassing 2+ hours of bingo and lunch? I kept my spirits high because I had a built-in “parent break” at 1 p.m.
  5. Around then, I encouraged my family to go enjoy an indoor activity while I bargained for driving time. We all need our own time, so while they were watching a cappella in an indoor, well-heated building with comfortable seating, I was with my friends driving along the state route making yet another Walmart and Goodwill run. I picked them up two hours later, and they told me about how wonderful all the performances were. 
  6. Decide before your family gets to Lewisburg if they will accompany you to Super. Around 3 p.m., the notorious phenomenon “Super” gets going. Yes, for some of the student body, taking your parents to Super is a bonding experience. For others, like myself, it probably isn’t the best idea to bring them to Super. This is when Bucknell really came through with the clutch: the homecoming football game. I planned to take them to the football game for the first half, and then once they got bored, I would let them go home. For better or for worse, the rain got them on the road a little earlier than expected. Even if you are not a football fan, I recommend going because the football stadium is conveniently on the opposite side of campus from St. Catherine’s Street, and it is quiet enough where you can passively engage in conversation. 

Family Weekend will always embody a love-hate relationship, but thank goodness for the complementary stuff because that will always keep me going even when my sanity shatters. Even though seeing your family while you’re at college can be difficult at times, I overall had a good time with them, and if you’re in any rocky situation like me, I recommend predetermining boundaries.

