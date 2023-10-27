The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Ugg, I just love fall!
October 27, 2023
Review: Netflix’s Bodies
October 27, 2023
A call to educate: Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
October 20, 2023
How are your Jewish friends actually doing?
October 20, 2023
Ugg, I just love fall!

Alexandra Balsamo, Contributing Writer
October 27, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian

The leaves are changing, as is your shoe choice. With fall in full swing, there is one thing on everyone's mind: I hope they have the Uggs I want in my size! Okay, that and studying, but mainly the Uggs part. So, what Uggs should you get for the season of pumpkin spice? While there is no wrong answer to this question, some Uggs rank higher than others in the fashion world. So, if you want advice on what shoes to invest in for that fall fashion-forward style, look no further. 

The newest trend of the season is the Tasman Uggs. These little Uggs are slip-on, slipper-like shoes on everyone's list. Ranging in colors from charcoal to chestnut brown (seemingly the most popular of the colors), you can get your Tasman in whatever color your fall heart desires. The detailing on top of the shoes also comes in different colors, so you can customize what you would get the most use out of. They also offer a platform pair, which can give a little boost to your fashionable outfit. Furthermore, the easiness of the slip-on makes it perfect for a quick run to Seventh Street or a walk to Downtown Lewisburg. 

The trend from last season, mini Uggs, has kept the heart of the fashion world. A perfect staple for your closet, mini Uggs are an everyday wear. No matter the top or cut of jeans, mini Uggs make any outfit look trendy. Also ranging in several colors, mini Uggs can fit into anybody's wardrobe. Like the Tasman Uggs, mini Uggs also come in a platformed version, which has been seen being sported by models such as Gigi Hadid. If they're a perfect staple for Gigi, they're perfect for you. The mini Uggs are a great way to incorporate a clean look into your everyday wear. 

Tried and true, Bailey Bow Uggs are always a perfect staple. While some may say they are outdated, I say that they are the ideal accessory for any outfit. Bows are in style, and if you're already wearing them in your hair, why not have them on your Uggs? Another benefit besides style to these Uggs is how tall they are. Unlike the other two from my list, these Uggs will cover your ankles! Bailey Bow Uggs are a perfect touch to any outfit for those chillier days. 

Uggs have always been, and probably will always be, a classic for colder weather. Not only are they cute, but they're functional. A final tip for anyone deciding to invest in Uggs: waterproof them. Any sporting goods store and Amazon will have a waterproofing spray for your Uggs, and it's a game changer. I hope this list offers you insight into what footwear you choose to rock this fall. Happy shopping!

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the individual writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Bucknellian.

