Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
November 10, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
November 10, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
November 10, 2023
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
November 10, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 19, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions
November 10, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Volleyball dominates over successful weekend
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swim and Dive goes 2-1 in Navy Quad meet
November 10, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 19, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
November 10, 2023
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
November 10, 2023
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
November 10, 2023
Speedrunning course registration
November 10, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fight breaks out between Management 101 companies selling shirts
November 10, 2023
Bucknellians prank Joe Gatto
November 10, 2023
Registration Roulette? PIN number mix-up wreaks havoc on course selection
November 10, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Students form the Bucknell Milk Society
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Turning The Bucknellian into poetry
November 2, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Recapping LGBTQ+ History Month at Bucknell
November 2, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

November 10, 2023

Women's Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

Women's Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

November 10, 2023

Men's Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

Men's Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

November 10, 2023

Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong

Kayla Howie, Contributing Writer
November 10, 2023

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the individual writers and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Bucknellian.

Wow! We filled the student section for the first Men’s Basketball game of the season! It was great to see so much orange and blue while hearing the excitement from the fans. This was a significant departure from the usual scenario of just a few scattered students at Sojka. Typically, the Bison Band, Bisonettes and Bison Girls make up most of the student section for games. The games with the highest attendance tend to be the first, last and those in between that offer substantial incentives, like the basketball game from last year that was televised nationally and featured trivia for a $1,000 prize. It begs the question: Why do we need to be bribed to have school spirit at Bucknell?

Bison Nation and Coach Griffin put in a lot of effort to promote and boost attendance for this first game, and their hard work paid off. It was quite impressive to witness so many people wearing the orange Sojka 6 shirts. However, it was a bit disappointing to see the student section dwindle to at least half of its original size after halftime. Moreover, most of the crowd consisted of athletes who consistently show up to support one another during significant games. They do this because they recognize the positive impact that an enthusiastic audience can have on the games. 

I can personally attest, having been part of the Bison Band for the past three years, that having fans in the stands makes a tremendous difference. The atmosphere is entirely transformed when there are hundreds of students passionately cheering and infusing the games with spirit. There is a limit to what the cheerleaders, a band of around 45 students and the dance teams can do. Our sports teams are performing exceptionally well, and they truly deserve our support. Just imagine how much better they could be if they consistently felt our support and the energy of fans at every home game.

Based on past experience, it’s unlikely that we’ll see another crowd at a game like this for a while. But I’m challenging you to prove me wrong and maintain the same level of support we showed for this game. It’s worth noting that this particular game didn’t carry as much weight because the University of Delaware isn’t part of the Patriot League. Our Patriot League basketball games start in the spring, and if Bucknell wants to keep up the claim that the Bison Nation has the best student section in the Patriot League, we need to consistently show up and make our presence felt.

Of course, this isn’t exclusive to basketball alone. We have 27 exceptional Division I sports, many of which excel in the Patriot League. It would be truly wonderful if they could experience the same level of support we demonstrated for basketball last Monday. It’s disheartening to see first-year students arrive at games all dressed in orange and blue, only to discover that the messages of school spirit conveyed during orientation seem to fade after convocation. Let’s work together to reverse this trend and rekindle school spirit for the benefit of our athletic teams and our community. ’Ray Bucknell!

