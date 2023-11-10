The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
November 10, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
November 10, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
November 10, 2023
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
November 10, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 19, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions
November 10, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Volleyball dominates over successful weekend
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swim and Dive goes 2-1 in Navy Quad meet
November 10, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 19, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
November 10, 2023
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
November 10, 2023
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
November 10, 2023
Speedrunning course registration
November 10, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fight breaks out between Management 101 companies selling shirts
November 10, 2023
Bucknellians prank Joe Gatto
November 10, 2023
Registration Roulette? PIN number mix-up wreaks havoc on course selection
November 10, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Students form the Bucknell Milk Society
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Turning The Bucknellian into poetry
November 2, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Recapping LGBTQ+ History Month at Bucknell
November 2, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The Bucknellian
The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

November 10, 2023

Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

November 10, 2023

Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

November 10, 2023

Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents

Sal Iovino, Editor-in-Chief
November 10, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian

On Tuesday Nov. 7th, Bucknell Student Government and University President Bravman came together for their annual “A Night With the Presidents” in Trout Auditorium.  Students submitted questions relevant to the student experience as well as the future of the University in advance through an online form for discussion.  The forum started at 6:30, with an audience of Bucknell Student Government members and students of all class levels.  President Bravman and those on the BSG executive board began the forum answering questions regarding Greek life, the availability of parking on campus and diversity and inclusion efforts being made by the university.

It was after this third question when a group of student protesters endered Trout Auditorium bearing signs calling for University action regarding the current political situation in Gaza.  Self-identifying as pro-Palestinian liberation, the group started with a chant calling for a response from the University regarding the plight of the Palestinian people.  Signs displaying messages to liberate Palestine were shown, and students gave speeches to the audience. Alongside this, a list of demands was shown, requesting that the University sever ties with various organizations as well as release public statements regarding the ongoing conflict.

President Bravman and on-stage BSG members left the stage at this time, with President Bravman exiting the auditorium for a brief period.  After the protesters shared their messages, President Bravman re-entered the auditorium to finish the night’s proceedings.  The BSG executive board members, who remained in the room throughout the protesters’ demonstration, did not reengage with the original set of questions, but instead fielded a dialogue with University Vice President of Equity and Inclusive Excellence Vernese Edghill-Walden.

During the dialogue, BSG representatives talked to both Vice President Edghill-Walden and President Bravman regarding the events that had just transpired as well as what the University’s plan was going forward. Vice President Edghil-Walden first fielded student input on the matter, during which several BSG students stood and gave their thoughts on what the University’s response to the protest as well as preparation for future protests should look like.  After 30-40 minutes of discussion, the session ended.  However, mentions of a University plan to bring several affinity groups from various racial and religious backgrounds to campus to support students and the flow of relevant, factual information onto campus were made.

The Bucknellian reached out to administration for comment on the event, however the University did not have further comments at this time.

More in News
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
Photo Courtesy of Gordon R. Wenzel
Professor Amber Lawson among "Favorite Business Professors of the Class of 2023"
El último round
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
More in Top Stories
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment
Bucknell to host 18th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium Nov. 3-4
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Editor / The Bucknellian
The FNAF Movie: The Problem with Content Made Only for Nostalgia
About the Contributor
Sal Iovino, Print Managing Co-Editor
Major: Economics '24 Minor: Literary studies and Spanish Hometown: Ridgefield, CT

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
