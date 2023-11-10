Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents

Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian

On Tuesday Nov. 7th, Bucknell Student Government and University President Bravman came together for their annual “A Night With the Presidents” in Trout Auditorium. Students submitted questions relevant to the student experience as well as the future of the University in advance through an online form for discussion. The forum started at 6:30, with an audience of Bucknell Student Government members and students of all class levels. President Bravman and those on the BSG executive board began the forum answering questions regarding Greek life, the availability of parking on campus and diversity and inclusion efforts being made by the university.

It was after this third question when a group of student protesters endered Trout Auditorium bearing signs calling for University action regarding the current political situation in Gaza. Self-identifying as pro-Palestinian liberation, the group started with a chant calling for a response from the University regarding the plight of the Palestinian people. Signs displaying messages to liberate Palestine were shown, and students gave speeches to the audience. Alongside this, a list of demands was shown, requesting that the University sever ties with various organizations as well as release public statements regarding the ongoing conflict.

President Bravman and on-stage BSG members left the stage at this time, with President Bravman exiting the auditorium for a brief period. After the protesters shared their messages, President Bravman re-entered the auditorium to finish the night’s proceedings. The BSG executive board members, who remained in the room throughout the protesters’ demonstration, did not reengage with the original set of questions, but instead fielded a dialogue with University Vice President of Equity and Inclusive Excellence Vernese Edghill-Walden.

During the dialogue, BSG representatives talked to both Vice President Edghill-Walden and President Bravman regarding the events that had just transpired as well as what the University’s plan was going forward. Vice President Edghil-Walden first fielded student input on the matter, during which several BSG students stood and gave their thoughts on what the University’s response to the protest as well as preparation for future protests should look like. After 30-40 minutes of discussion, the session ended. However, mentions of a University plan to bring several affinity groups from various racial and religious backgrounds to campus to support students and the flow of relevant, factual information onto campus were made.

The Bucknellian reached out to administration for comment on the event, however the University did not have further comments at this time.

