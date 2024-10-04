CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance

Comedian James Murray will be coming to Bucknell as the annual Center Stage performer on Saturday, Oct. 19, over this year’s Homecoming weekend. Murray, known more popularly by his stage name “Murr,” is a member of the “Impractical Jokers,” a truTV television series. Now airing on TBS, the show follows a team of comedians and longtime friends as they attempt to complete pranks, dares and public jokes for their audience.

For his live show, Murr will be “mixing things up” a bit compared to comedian headliners from years prior—comedians that include his “Impractical Jokers” coworkers Joe Gatto (who performed at Bucknell in 2023) and Sal Vulcano (in 2022). His performance will not be traditional stand-up comedy but more production- and video-based, incorporating interactive elements similar to those featured frequently on the “Jokers” show. Murr will be playing with improvisational comedy, pulling some pranks and potentially taking audience volunteers.

Brent Papson, Director of Campus Activities and Student Media, has met with Murr’s touring and tech managers and reports that “it’s going to be a crazy show.”

When she learned about Murr’s upcoming performance, Abby Wrightsmith ’27 was slightly confused. “Didn’t they already bring two of the other [Impractical Jokers] to [campus], though?” she wondered. “[It’s like] they’re collecting the Impractical Jokers like infinity stones,” referring to a meme popularized by the pop-culture figure of Thanos from Marvel’s “Infinity War” movie.

Julia Silvia ’27, though, is a huge “Impractical Jokers” fan and “think[s Murr] is hilarious, [and] one of the best jokers in the group.” She’s looking forward to getting her tickets for his Center Stage performance.

Center Stage noted the positive attendance numbers of “Impractical Jokers” shows at Bucknell in the past, so when Murr’s agency approached them about featuring Murr as the Center Stage performer this year, they were excited to bring him in. The hope is to see another highly attended show. Student tickets are free and will become available through the Box Office website on Oct. 7. Any remaining tickets for staff, faculty and alumni will become available on Oct. 18. On Saturday, Oct. 19, doors to the Weis Center will open at 7 p.m., and Murr will take the stage at 8 p.m.

