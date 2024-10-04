The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Bucknell set to provide more confidential Title IX resources, other policy updates for 2024-25 year
October 4, 2024
CAP Center announces Center Stage comedian for Homecoming performance
October 4, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Fall Fest draws a huge student crowd despite move to Smith lot after a rainy week
October 4, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell gets high marks in Engineering, Innovation from ‘U.S. News & World Report’
October 4, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football opens up conference play with victory
October 4, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey’s milestone-filled matchup
October 4, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo dominates in 20-5 win against Mercyhurst
October 4, 2024
Bison Volleyball continues winning streak against Lafayette and Lehigh
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
The Bucknell Seal curse: A tale of missteps and superstition
October 4, 2024
Bucknell’s cafeteria cleanliness problem
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Flickr User Gage Skidmore
The fundamental danger behind J.D. Vance
October 4, 2024
Bucknell’s break couldn’t be any later
October 4, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Spooky Season story recommendations
October 4, 2024
Notes from a New York Times games frequenter
October 4, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
October 4, 2024
“Agatha All Along” and Aubrey Plaza Forever
October 4, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
A comprehensive guide to the 2024 election
October 4, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
New to campus: Health Humanities and Community Engaged Leadership minors
October 4, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
October 4, 2024

Comedian James Murray will be coming to Bucknell as the annual Center Stage performer on Saturday, Oct. 19, over this year’s Homecoming weekend. Murray, known more popularly by his stage name “Murr,” is a member of the “Impractical Jokers,” a truTV television series. Now airing on TBS, the show follows a team of comedians and longtime friends as they attempt to complete pranks, dares and public jokes for their audience. 

For his live show, Murr will be “mixing things up” a bit compared to comedian headliners from years prior—comedians that include his “Impractical Jokers” coworkers Joe Gatto (who performed at Bucknell in 2023) and Sal Vulcano (in 2022). His performance will not be traditional stand-up comedy but more production- and video-based, incorporating interactive elements similar to those featured frequently on the “Jokers” show. Murr will be playing with improvisational comedy, pulling some pranks and potentially taking audience volunteers. 

Brent Papson, Director of Campus Activities and Student Media, has met with Murr’s touring and tech managers and reports that “it’s going to be a crazy show.” 

When she learned about Murr’s upcoming performance, Abby Wrightsmith ’27 was slightly confused. “Didn’t they already bring two of the other [Impractical Jokers] to [campus], though?” she wondered. “[It’s like] they’re collecting the Impractical Jokers like infinity stones,” referring to a meme popularized by the pop-culture figure of Thanos from Marvel’s “Infinity War” movie. 

Julia Silvia ’27, though, is a huge “Impractical Jokers” fan and “think[s Murr] is hilarious, [and] one of the best jokers in the group.” She’s looking forward to getting her tickets for his Center Stage performance. 

Center Stage noted the positive attendance numbers of “Impractical Jokers” shows at Bucknell in the past, so when Murr’s agency approached them about featuring Murr as the Center Stage performer this year, they were excited to bring him in. The hope is to see another highly attended show. Student tickets are free and will become available through the Box Office website on Oct. 7. Any remaining tickets for staff, faculty and alumni will become available on Oct. 18. On Saturday, Oct. 19, doors to the Weis Center will open at 7 p.m., and Murr will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Fall Fest draws a huge student crowd despite move to Smith lot after a rainy week
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell gets high marks in Engineering, Innovation from ‘U.S. News & World Report’
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum
Bucknell's support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear
The Bucknell Seal curse: A tale of missteps and superstition
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey’s milestone-filled matchup
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Spooky Season story recommendations
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
A comprehensive guide to the 2024 election
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Religious & Spiritual Life holds candlelight vigil for Gaza
Ballot box blues
