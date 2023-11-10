A night for Bucknell to wake up

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
November 10, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
November 10, 2023
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
November 10, 2023
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
November 10, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/20/2023)
October 19, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions
November 10, 2023
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Volleyball dominates over successful weekend
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh
November 10, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Swim and Dive goes 2-1 in Navy Quad meet
November 10, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
New York Jets secure thrilling 20-14 victory over Philadelphia Eagles
October 19, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
November 10, 2023
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
November 10, 2023
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
November 10, 2023
Speedrunning course registration
November 10, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Fight breaks out between Management 101 companies selling shirts
November 10, 2023
Bucknellians prank Joe Gatto
November 10, 2023
Registration Roulette? PIN number mix-up wreaks havoc on course selection
November 10, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Students form the Bucknell Milk Society
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Turning The Bucknellian into poetry
November 2, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Recapping LGBTQ+ History Month at Bucknell
November 2, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation

November 10, 2023

Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions

November 10, 2023

Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh

November 10, 2023

A night for Bucknell to wake up

Amanda Kalaydjian and Malika Ali
November 10, 2023
Emily+Paine+%2F+Bucknell+University
Emily Paine
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the individual writers and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Bucknellian.

Each year, an extraordinary event takes place on campus. Jittery with excitement, students will queue in advance just to get a special seat for “A Night With the Presidents”. Any student with a gnawing question for President Bravman can have their curiosity satisfied by submitting them in advance. In turn, President Bravman regales the student body with stories from his youth, time as President of Bucknell, and everything else under the sun the student body needs to know.

Perhaps when the event first started, that’s how it truly was. But eventually, “A Night With the Presidents’”, devolved into an annual reiteration of the same worn-out script, regurgitating topics that only scratch the surface of the real issues—like a broken record stuck on the same old tune, year after year.

Eyes glaze over as matters of real consequence are conveniently avoided. The projection of a transparent Bucknell administration is thwarted before the event even begins since pre-submitted questions are filtered out. But this year, President Bravman answered a question without even speaking. 

When organized student demonstrators for Palestinian liberation filled Trout Auditorium, President Bravman was in the process of answering a question. While we cannot say for certain what was asked, once President Bravman comprehended what would soon take place, the nature of his answer suddenly shifted to discussing the diversity he was surrounded with growing up in NYC and living in California. No one seemed to understand why he suddenly brought up his seasoned life experience; if he was attempting to build credibility with demonstrators, the majority of which were people of color, it sorely backfired. 

Once President Bravman seemed to finish, a student leader of the demonstration began their speech about Palestinian liberation.  President Bravman kept going, and voices of the two overlapped until he backed down. Another student leader began to speak, but the President decided that he would no longer be present. Packing his things, President Bravman walked out as appalled demonstrators yelled at him for leaving. After one student exclaimed, “You’re just proving our point!”, he rebutted that “This was an event for a different purpose”. 

Yes, it certainly was. But a significant portion of the Bucknell community was exhausted from hearing the same questions of non-consequence answered in a transparency charade. That purpose is tired, if not defunct. 

What actually does matter is Bucknell’s failure to release a statement about the crimes against Palestinains and express solidarity with Palestinian students, faculty and staff.

When President Bravman got up and exited the auditorium, he made it abundantly clear that hearing about the genocide committed against Palestinians was not worth his time. What boldly proved this was his unexpected return to the auditorium a mere ten minutes later. He seemed to only be available when the speeches were reaching a close. 

Additionally, President Bravman did not independently return to the auditorium; he re-entered with Chief Morgan of Bucknell Public Safety. This incident further highlights the need for a substantive shift in addressing real issues rather than perpetuating the facade of transparency.

The video circulating on campus fails to capture the full gravity of Tuesday’s events. President Bravman’s dismissive attitude towards students, his unwillingness to genuinely engage with voices that often go unheard and marginalized on this campus, paints a troubling picture. Regrettably, this isn’t the first time many of us have observed such behavior from university officials.

In the wake of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the time for silence and dismissiveness has passed. University officials must heed the call to action, listening to the impassioned voices of their students who demand justice and accountability. Ignorance regarding such pressing global issues can no longer be tolerated. 

It is imperative for University leaders to transcend favoritism towards the state of Israel, which has been occupying Palestine, by breaking the silence on broader issues. Engaging in open and honest dialogue and taking concrete steps to address the crisis in Palestine and the Gaza strip, while also acknowledging the sentiments and feelings of Palestinian, Muslim, and Arab students that have been ignored, is crucial for fostering a more inclusive and understanding university environment. A formal statement from the University, expressing solidarity and a commitment to addressing these concerns, could not only demonstrate a dedication to inclusivity and justice but also provide much-needed support for these students who have been in pain and feel ignored by their own campus community.

It’s crucial that Bucknell administration and students alike pause and consider the significance of these events. These demonstrations represent a call for change, a demand for justice and a plea for accountability. Bucknell University, its administration, and its students now have an opportunity to unite, to engage in open and meaningful dialogue and to actively address the urgent global issues at hand. 

Reflect on the demands from student demonstrators and consider a Bucknell that actively confronts the nature of the unfolding humanitarian crisis, one that will inevitably be recognized as a genocide.

