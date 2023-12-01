The paradox of school breaks

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Professor DeeAnn Reeder co-authors paper disputing bats’ role in human disease
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week
December 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2
December 1, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes third in MAWPC Tournament
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs
December 1, 2023
A reflection on the November 9th walkout
December 1, 2023
The paradox of school breaks
December 1, 2023
A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later
December 1, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The last of satire
December 1, 2023
Bison Wrapped: a summary you won’t want to share
December 1, 2023
The Bucknellian’s top 5 tips for raising your grades last minute
December 1, 2023
Turkey dreams to exam schemes: Thanksgiving oasis turns into academic odyssey
December 1, 2023
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
December 1, 2023
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
December 1, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water

Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water

December 1, 2023

Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week

Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week

December 1, 2023

Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2

Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2

December 1, 2023

View All

The paradox of school breaks

Amelia Shen, Contributing Writer
December 1, 2023

During my 9 a.m. class prior to Thanksgiving break, my professor asked an interesting question: Should professors be able to assign work that is due the day students get back from Thanksgiving break? This had been a long-standing debate between students and teachers back when I was in high school, and the perspectives from both sides had always seemed to adhere to the following arguments:

Students:

  • A break is a break. Why should we have to think about schoolwork when we should be able to rest and do things we don’t usually get to do during the semester? 
  • Having work due the day before break is generally preferable as the burden of thinking about assignments is eliminated. As a result, we can fully enjoy our break. 
  • Being expected to do work over the break will only end up producing a below-average result. 

Teachers:

  • Students will have qualms if the assignment is due before break, typically citing that assignments being crammed before break can result in feelings of stress and being overwhelmed. 
  • Students have a choice to put their best foot forward in the effort they put in their work. 
  • Teachers want the freedom to be able to assign work when they please and do not want their ‘academic freedom’ to be infringed upon.  

As a student, I am inclined to take the former side because the semester is a continuous grind of homework and studying, as we consequently adopt a mindset of trying to “get through to the next week.” With multiple obligations, being able to do things we like to do for fun is very limited. It is not only the amount of work that professors assign after the break; it is also simply the thought of having to get multiple tasks done that can hinder students from fully enjoying their well-deserved time off. Furthermore, some professors tend to think of a break as a reading period. In other words, some can see it as more time for students to be doing work, which is exactly the opposite of what a break is supposed to be. It has the same underlying tones as telling someone they don’t have to be on time, but to be there by 8 a.m. sharp—a clear contradiction. Should the professors’ inability to assign work on a couple of days during the semester truly impact the curriculum, given that all other classes are on track? While this debate may seem trivial in the grand scheme of things, there’s a discrepancy between the school’s emphasis on mental health and wellness and the practice of assigning significant assignments due right after breaks. 

Story continues below advertisement

Regardless, it is fair to acknowledge that the end of the semester tends to be stressful and packed with tasks. The key is to navigate it day by day until finally experiencing the exhilarating feeling of freedom after that last final!

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
Speedrunning course registration
Spread the news: Flip-flops are a seasonal fashion flop
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Editor / The Bucknellian
The FNAF Movie: The Problem with Content Made Only for Nostalgia

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *