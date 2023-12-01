A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Professor DeeAnn Reeder co-authors paper disputing bats’ role in human disease
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week
December 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2
December 1, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes third in MAWPC Tournament
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs
December 1, 2023
A reflection on the November 9th walkout
December 1, 2023
The paradox of school breaks
December 1, 2023
A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later
December 1, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The last of satire
December 1, 2023
Bison Wrapped: a summary you won’t want to share
December 1, 2023
The Bucknellian’s top 5 tips for raising your grades last minute
December 1, 2023
Turkey dreams to exam schemes: Thanksgiving oasis turns into academic odyssey
December 1, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later

Ethan Ratner, Contributing Writer
December 1, 2023

To someone without extensive knowledge of 18th-century poetry, “Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind” may seem like an arbitrary title for a movie. A first-time viewer would probably not really know what to expect. On its almost 20th birthday, here’s an almost spoiler-free review of Michel Gondry’s 2004 masterpiece, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” for those new to the film and for those who want to revisit it.

The movie centers around a series of key moments in a developing relationship between Clementine Kruczynski, played by Kate Winslet, and Joel Barish, played by Jim Carrey, spanning from when they first meet to when they go their separate ways.

Well, kind of. To cope with the pain of their breakup, the couple agrees to a futuristic procedure that erases their memories of each other. What unfolds is a romantic drama, but through deft use of sci-fi and chase movie elements and tropes, it both complicates and augments the genre.

In subsequent years, highly acclaimed films and series (“Everything, Everywhere, All at Once;” “Severance;” “Black Mirror”) strapped lovers to roller coasters of techno-altered memories, time bends and fluid realities, posing critical questions about our ever-increasing reliance on machines and medicine. What sets “Eternal Sunshine” apart from the productions that have followed in its footsteps is its sincerity, rooted in simple but beautiful dialogue.

It’s very deeply human—you never get the sense that these aren’t conversations between very real people—but it still has the grace and poetry of the finest films in the romantic drama and romantic comedy catalogs. Charlie Kaufman’s Oscar-winning screenplay illustrates, as well as I’ve ever seen, that less can amount to more, with some of the most powerful lines a mere sentence. Gondry’s camera positions the viewer as a fly on a wall witnessing a bona fide relationship between two people, eavesdropping on simple conversations that convey more meaning than some films do in their totality.

Joel and Clementine are genuine. They make mistakes that we can all relate to and learn lessons that we’ve all learned, whether we know it or not. You see yourself in their characters’ quirks and insecurities. Even if the memory-erasing machine thrusts them into extraordinary circumstances, the protagonists are ordinary people. They are not in existential struggles with bots, aliens or supernatural infections but rather unfulfilling relationships, distrust and self-doubt.

The overwhelming feelings that I am left with as the end credits roll on “Eternal Sunshine” are dread and heartbreak. It’s still difficult for me, even on repeat viewings, to not view the hysterical laugh that Joel and Clementine share at the end of the film as an acceptance that they’re doomed. That at least in this lifetime, they were always meant to break each other’s hearts. And to this day, I don’t disagree; I think the two of them, regardless of how many clean slates they might be given, were always going to burn out. Eventually, Clementine would grow bored of what Joel is, and Joel would always come to fear what the ever-unpredictable Clementine could do next.

Then, when the end credits are complete, something magical happens: in a matter of seconds, dread and heartbreak give way to awe. What makes Clem and Joel’s a beautiful relationship is not what it will amount to. It’s what it was in the moment, a moment I share with them each time I watch the film. The splendor of their bond is that individuals who will always come to hate each other share these memories where they had never been more content or more in love. In these happier times, you see the cracks, the brewing distrust and resentment. Deep affection is so well written and performed, planted with seeds of the heartbreak to come, it’s a powerful brew. It is ironic and tragic that something so hopeful can exist in lockstep with something so wretched. And it is the presentation of such powerful and contradictory emotions existing together in perpetuity, that makes “Eternal Sunshine” high art and eminently rewatchable.

We’re all full of virtue and tragedy, big and small, and this duality is so intertwined that, as Joel learns, to lose the bad memories and moments would mean the loss of the good ones, too. The very fact we’re so complex and flawed must mean we are indeed beautiful because existing with all that dichotomy is what makes us as humans unique. Living beyond and learning from our worst moments is where we as humans get to demonstrate our strength and in that strength our beauty. What makes “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” a beautiful tragedy is that it reminds us that to be human is to experience it all and that in itself is quite magnificent.

More in Opinions
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
Speedrunning course registration
Spread the news: Flip-flops are a seasonal fashion flop
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Editor / The Bucknellian
The FNAF Movie: The Problem with Content Made Only for Nostalgia

© 2023

