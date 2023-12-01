Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs

Eggs! These little protein-packed gems have been a household favorite and staple across the world for generations, offering endless delicious possibilities. However, as a South Asian American with a profound distaste for plain, unseasoned eggs, I can’t help but wonder why more people don’t embrace the idea of spicing up their egg dishes.

First, let’s talk about the humble, unadorned egg. Eggs on their own don’t exactly make my taste buds sing with joy. Whether scrambled, fried or boiled, plain eggs often leave me wanting more. The texture is mid-tier, and the flavor can be rather bland. To add insult to injury, many people in the West seem content to season their eggs solely with salt and pepper. There’s a whole universe of spices and flavors waiting to be explored, yet they remain untouched. Every time I go to the dining hall in the morning or swing by a breakfast joint, I can’t help but feel a little bummed out about the eggs. It’s a similar situation to unseasoned chicken; it’s not as tasty and can be a bit off-putting. To me, it’s not as exciting as it could be and ends up being a bit of a letdown. It’s astonishing to me that this limited experience with eggs—devoid of seasoning—is the only familiarity some individuals have. I can’t help but feel that people are missing out on the deliciousness of seasoned variations.

South Asians have long recognized the untapped potential of eggs. Our culinary traditions span a rich tapestry of spices, herbs and flavors. Just think about it—in Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi households, eggs are elevated to an entirely new level of deliciousness. I can’t help but feel a surge of excitement when I see a masala omelet or a plate of spicy Anda Bhurji. Don’t even get me started on Anda Paratha.

These dishes showcase the true art of seasoning eggs, incorporating a diverse range of spices and ingredients. When I prepare seasoned eggs at home, it feels like a culinary adventure. I get to play with an array of spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander and Kashmiri chili powder. I can finely chop herbs like cilantro or add the zing of green chilies. I might throw in some diced tomatoes, onions and even a splash of ginger. The possibilities are endless, and the results are spectacular.

One of my personal favorites is the South Asian dish, Anda Bhurji. The eggs are whisked into this fragrant mixture and cooked to perfection. The result? A symphony of flavors and textures that will awaken your taste buds and leave you craving more.

But let’s not forget the classic Anda Paratha. This hearty flatbread is complemented by eggs, often combined with onions, green chilies and an array of aromatic spices like cumin, turmeric and chili powder.

So, why don’t more people explore the world of seasoned eggs? It’s a mystery to me. I understand that tradition often dictates our food choices and the simplicity of salt and pepper is comforting for some. However, by limiting ourselves to this narrow spectrum of seasoning, we’re missing out on a world of culinary wonders. I encourage everyone to experiment with their egg dishes.

Whether you’re exploring South Asian flavors or delving into other cuisines, there’s an abundance of herbs, spices , and ingredients waiting to elevate your egg game. It’s time to break free from the constraints of plain eggs and embrace the world of seasoned eggs, a journey that will leave you with a newfound appreciation for this protein-packed delight.

As a South Asian American who has savored the joys of seasoned eggs, I implore you to break free from the shackles of blandness and explore the world of spices and flavors that can transform your egg dishes. Eggs are a canvas for creativity, and seasoning them with diverse ingredients is a simple yet delicious way to elevate your breakfast. So, go ahead, give it a try, and take your taste buds on a flavor-packed adventure they won’t forget.

