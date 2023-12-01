Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Professor DeeAnn Reeder co-authors paper disputing bats’ role in human disease
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week
December 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2
December 1, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes third in MAWPC Tournament
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs
December 1, 2023
A reflection on the November 9th walkout
December 1, 2023
The paradox of school breaks
December 1, 2023
A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later
December 1, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The last of satire
December 1, 2023
Bison Wrapped: a summary you won’t want to share
December 1, 2023
The Bucknellian’s top 5 tips for raising your grades last minute
December 1, 2023
Turkey dreams to exam schemes: Thanksgiving oasis turns into academic odyssey
December 1, 2023
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
December 1, 2023
Bucknell Dance Company performs "ELEMENTS": Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
December 1, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
Bucknell Dance Company performs "ELEMENTS": Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water

Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water

December 1, 2023

Women's Basketball goes 1-2 across week

Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week

December 1, 2023

Men's Basketball ends week 1-2

Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2

December 1, 2023

Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs

Malika Ali, Opinions Editor
December 1, 2023

Eggs! These little protein-packed gems have been a household favorite and staple across the world for generations, offering endless delicious possibilities. However, as a South Asian American with a profound distaste for plain, unseasoned eggs, I can’t help but wonder why more people don’t embrace the idea of spicing up their egg dishes. 

First, let’s talk about the humble, unadorned egg. Eggs on their own don’t exactly make my taste buds sing with joy. Whether scrambled, fried or boiled, plain eggs often leave me wanting more. The texture is mid-tier, and the flavor can be rather bland. To add insult to injury, many people in the West seem content to season their eggs solely with salt and pepper. There’s a whole universe of spices and flavors waiting to be explored, yet they remain untouched. Every time I go to the dining hall in the morning or swing by a breakfast joint, I can’t help but feel a little bummed out about the eggs. It’s a similar situation to unseasoned chicken; it’s not as tasty and can be a bit off-putting. To me, it’s not as exciting as it could be and ends up being a bit of a letdown. It’s astonishing to me that this limited experience with eggs—devoid of seasoning—is the only familiarity some individuals have. I can’t help but feel that people are missing out on the deliciousness of seasoned variations.

South Asians have long recognized the untapped potential of eggs. Our culinary traditions span a rich tapestry of spices, herbs and flavors. Just think about it—in Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi households, eggs are elevated to an entirely new level of deliciousness. I can’t help but feel a surge of excitement when I see a masala omelet or a plate of spicy Anda Bhurji. Don’t even get me started on Anda Paratha. 

These dishes showcase the true art of seasoning eggs, incorporating a diverse range of spices and ingredients. When I prepare seasoned eggs at home, it feels like a culinary adventure. I get to play with an array of spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander and Kashmiri chili powder. I can finely chop herbs like cilantro or add the zing of green chilies. I might throw in some diced tomatoes, onions and even a splash of ginger. The possibilities are endless, and the results are spectacular.

One of my personal favorites is the South Asian dish, Anda Bhurji. The eggs are whisked into this fragrant mixture and cooked to perfection. The result? A symphony of flavors and textures that will awaken your taste buds and leave you craving more. 

But let’s not forget the classic Anda Paratha. This hearty flatbread is complemented by eggs, often combined with onions, green chilies and an array of aromatic spices like cumin, turmeric and chili powder.

So, why don’t more people explore the world of seasoned eggs? It’s a mystery to me. I understand that tradition often dictates our food choices and the simplicity of salt and pepper is comforting for some. However, by limiting ourselves to this narrow spectrum of seasoning, we’re missing out on a world of culinary wonders. I encourage everyone to experiment with their egg dishes. 

Whether you’re exploring South Asian flavors or delving into other cuisines, there’s an abundance of herbs, spices, and ingredients waiting to elevate your egg game. It’s time to break free from the constraints of plain eggs and embrace the world of seasoned eggs, a journey that will leave you with a newfound appreciation for this protein-packed delight.

As a South Asian American who has savored the joys of seasoned eggs, I implore you to break free from the shackles of blandness and explore the world of spices and flavors that can transform your egg dishes. Eggs are a canvas for creativity, and seasoning them with diverse ingredients is a simple yet delicious way to elevate your breakfast. So, go ahead, give it a try, and take your taste buds on a flavor-packed adventure they won’t forget.

More in Opinions
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
Speedrunning course registration
Spread the news: Flip-flops are a seasonal fashion flop
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Editor / The Bucknellian
The FNAF Movie: The Problem with Content Made Only for Nostalgia

