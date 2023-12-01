Taylor Swift (Spencer’s Version)

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Professor DeeAnn Reeder co-authors paper disputing bats’ role in human disease
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week
December 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2
December 1, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes third in MAWPC Tournament
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs
December 1, 2023
A reflection on the November 9th walkout
December 1, 2023
The paradox of school breaks
December 1, 2023
A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later
December 1, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The last of satire
December 1, 2023
Bison Wrapped: a summary you won’t want to share
December 1, 2023
The Bucknellian’s top 5 tips for raising your grades last minute
December 1, 2023
Turkey dreams to exam schemes: Thanksgiving oasis turns into academic odyssey
December 1, 2023
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
December 1, 2023
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water

Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week

Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2

Taylor Swift (Spencer’s Version)

Spencer Howell, Senior Writer
December 1, 2023

Exciting news in pop culture this month: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” finally dropped! I am quite certain that I am not the only one thinking this, but these remastered albums really hit different. There is something about each one being more inherently Taylor that makes the love put into them radiate right back out to the listener. This is significant because, in my opinion, none of the Taylor’s Version songs sound particularly dissimilar from their original versions.

But, upon the album’s release, Buzzfeed writer Andrew Firriolo published a list of Taylor’s Version songs that sound the most different from their original versions, stating that, in general, the biggest differences can be found in energy levels, loudness and acoustics. Without listening too deeply to every song, I absolutely agree with there being a different energy in these new albums: more confidence and self-love, even in the songs that previously gave more post-breakup self-loathing vibes. 

Members of the Bucknell community have much to say about the album as well, including Libby Hoffman ’24, who described Taylor’s Version as showcasing “more freedom in her vocals.” She went on to detail an increase in “growls and note changes that did not exist in the original versions” of the songs. Many have criticized Swift for how different some of the new versions are from their originals, but Charlotte Sullivan ’25 asserted that they sound “alike enough,” and they are “the ones she [actually] owns.” Swift was able to “give her fans and listeners a deeper look into what was going on in her life” in the era of the album’s original release, and what was going on was some major growth. The original release marked the artist’s switch from being a country to a pop singer, and the shift earned her a Grammy despite many thinking it would be her downfall. 

As someone who was in middle school when the original “1989” came out, I remember listening to “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood” as often as they would come on the radio in the car. Similar to Sullivan, the album quickly came to define that era of my life. I had just started exploring the world of dating and getting my heart broken, and these songs always helped me to become confident again after all of it. Now, if we could just get “Teardrops on my Guitar (Taylor’s Version),” I would be set on the soundtrack of my childhood. If any of you Taylor Swift superfans out there has a theory about the next release, the world requires your input; don’t wait until it goes “out of style”!

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Bucknell only has spirit when it has to: Prove me wrong
Lewisburg, Pa.: Home is where the heart is
Speedrunning course registration
Spread the news: Flip-flops are a seasonal fashion flop
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Editor / The Bucknellian
The FNAF Movie: The Problem with Content Made Only for Nostalgia

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
