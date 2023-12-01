New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Professor DeeAnn Reeder co-authors paper disputing bats’ role in human disease
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week
December 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2
December 1, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes third in MAWPC Tournament
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs
December 1, 2023
A reflection on the November 9th walkout
December 1, 2023
The paradox of school breaks
December 1, 2023
A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later
December 1, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The last of satire
December 1, 2023
Bison Wrapped: a summary you won’t want to share
December 1, 2023
The Bucknellian’s top 5 tips for raising your grades last minute
December 1, 2023
Turkey dreams to exam schemes: Thanksgiving oasis turns into academic odyssey
December 1, 2023
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
December 1, 2023
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water
December 1, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water

Bucknell Dance Company performs “ELEMENTS”: Earth, Wood, Metal, Fire and Water

December 1, 2023

Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week

Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week

December 1, 2023

Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2

Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2

December 1, 2023

View All

New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip

Rayna Taylor and Rose Nyuonway
December 1, 2023
New+York+Migrant+Crisis%3B+BIPP+Trip

On Friday, Nov. 10, the Bucknell Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) traveled to New York City to investigate the New York City migrant crisis. Students who participated in the trip had the opportunity to meet with Adama Bah, founder of Afrikana, a nonprofit organization run by former immigrants that aids migrants seeking asylum in the US by providing shelter, clothing and advocating for other resources like work permits, documentation and access to education. 

Bah visited campus prior to the trip to speak with students at BIPP’s Pizza and Policy event. The talk entitled “The NYC Migrant Crisis: A Real-Time, Real-World Policy Perspective” helped raise awareness for the situation among the Bucknell community. Bah shared experiences from their work at the center of the crisis, welcoming migrants from the Port Authority. Following the event, Bah and students helped create snack packs for those at the migrant center. Before the talk, BIPP also sponsored a winter clothes collection for the NYC migrants.

Students learned that endangered lives, political threats and climate crises are all valid reasons for people to flee their countries in search of greener pastures. It is only just for them to be welcomed and accommodated in the countries where they seek asylum, as staying in their country would warrant death, danger, female genital mutilation and being stripped of all rights. The US government makes the visa application process incredibly complicated and inaccessible. Due to this, many migrants are influenced to become asylum seekers and risk their lives traveling through countries below the southern border for weeks on end.

Students met individuals who had fled their home country in pursuit of a better life yet continued to experience hardships once they reached New York. When they sat with the migrants at the Afrikana headquarters, students expressed that their eyes carried their stories; they all spoke their own languages, but they could be understood just by looking at them. 

Story continues below advertisement

Based upon stories and experiences that were shared, the New York migrants’ journey to the US is more terrible than what is being termed a crisis in New York. Migrants in New York live very impoverished lives. When sent to the New York Bronx area, these individuals hardly receive food and shelter, causing them to seek refuge at the nearby mosques, churches and non-governmental organizations.

Meeting migrants seeking asylum was an eye-opening moment for students, as the migrants they met desperately wanted to be understood more than they wanted to be heard. BIPP was able to give 12 students this opportunity to meet and interact with migrants through the Afrikana organization. Their goals are to continue fostering an environment for healthy dialogue regarding contemporary public policy with similar events and experiences in the future. 

The BIPP Pizza and Policy events highlight topics regarding current public policy by informing and facilitating conversation. Students can stay updated with BIPP events through Instagram @bupublicpolicy and attend the Pizza and Policy events on Tuesdays or Thursdays. 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Special Features
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Turning The Bucknellian into poetry
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Recapping LGBTQ+ History Month at Bucknell
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Students take the stage; Fall Dance Showcase
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures
Embracing Study Abroad: Bucknell students’ global adventures

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *