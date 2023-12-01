The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Professor DeeAnn Reeder co-authors paper disputing bats’ role in human disease
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week
December 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2
December 1, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes third in MAWPC Tournament
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs
December 1, 2023
A reflection on the November 9th walkout
December 1, 2023
The paradox of school breaks
December 1, 2023
A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later
December 1, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The last of satire
December 1, 2023
Bison Wrapped: a summary you won’t want to share
December 1, 2023
The Bucknellian’s top 5 tips for raising your grades last minute
December 1, 2023
Turkey dreams to exam schemes: Thanksgiving oasis turns into academic odyssey
December 1, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Top Stories
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
Michael Taromina, News Editor
December 1, 2023
Ben Fink ’24, Environmental Studies, is helping a local Lewisburg business reduce waste by creating and marketing a sustainable product, utilizing the experience he gained in an internship in Australia. In collaboration with Civil War Cider, a local artisanal hard cider producer, he’s developed a hard cider made from “ugly fruit”—produce that would otherwise be thrown out because it’s not pretty enough to be sold in the grocery store.

The project considers every environmental impact, from emissions produced by collecting fruit at local orchards to how much energy the storage freezer uses. “The project is circular, which means that nothing will be wasted,” Fink says.

His process is informed by connections he made working at Four Pines Brewing Company during a study abroad experience in Australia. During the first half of the semester, he took classes at Byron Bay, a beach-based town, and during the second, he secured an internship with Four Pines. He pursued the position because he admired their commitment to craft brewing, giving back to the community and caring for the planet.

During his internship, Fink researched sustainable brewing processes and developed a proposal to use ugly fruit in a beverage. He concluded his time there by pitching the project to the CEO and manager. For now, the project is on hold at Four Pines, but Fink continues to collaborate with and receive advice from his mentors in Australia.

Back in Lewisburg, Fink wanted to continue to use his newfound knowledge in the sustainable beverage industry to develop a local ugly fruit cider. His mentor, Associate Professor of Environmental Studies and Sciences Andrew Stuhl connected Fink with Rob Antanitis, the owner of Civil War Cider in downtown Lewisburg. Antanitis was eager to accept Fink’s proposal and experiment with his cider production, and Fink began researching cider and sourcing sustainable materials for brewing. “I’ve always loved supporting small businesses because it feels like you’re directly impacting someone’s life in a positive way,” Fink says.

Fink has made no shortage of positive impacts on the planet and in the Lewisburg community during his time at Bucknell. He co-founded Epsilon Eta, an environmental honors society, interned at the Office of Campus Sustainability and served on Bucknell Student Government’s Sustainability Committee.

Now, he’s committing more than 15 hours a week to working on the cider project. “Professor Stuhl gave me the idea of applying for an independent study,” Fink says. “That means I’m able to get course credit, and I can use all the resources I have as a Bucknell student to help with this project.”

Antanitis and Fink recruited help from the Bucknell Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to market the product and design the label. Abigail Kates ’24, a Markets, Innovation & Design major who manages marketing for the SBDC, helped brainstorm the name—Misfit Mashup Hard Cider—and design the recyclable cans depicting a cartoon apple and pear affectionately named Benjie and Robbie.

“Connecting with Ben has been really great because an ugly fruit cider is something I never would have thought of,” says Antanitis, who started brewing cider 15 years ago with his father. “Experimenting with ugly apples, peaches, plums and pears has been a learning experience. Now that we’re using all these different fruits, it’s exciting to learn about what the processing requires, and it’s teaching me things I’ll be using in future projects.”

Fink and Antanitis will release Misfit Mashup Hard Cider at Civil War Cider on Friday, Dec. 1, during an event open to the community from 3–8 p.m. In the spring, they plan to begin another sustainable experiment—ugly fruit beer—in collaboration with Milton Brewery Partners.

“Going to Bucknell has given me the ability to have this experience in Australia and bring it back to campus and to Lewisburg,” Fink says. “I want to help form an ongoing relationship between Rob, Bucknell’s environmental studies & sciences department and the SBDC so students can be involved in making a conscious drink that supports our regional economy. This project was possible through the collective efforts of many people who wanted to do good for the community and the environment.”

Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
Photo Courtesy of Gordon R. Wenzel
Professor Amber Lawson among "Favorite Business Professors of the Class of 2023"
El último round
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
A night for Bucknell to wake up
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer are officially THREE-PEAT Champions
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer has impressive 2-1 win against Lehigh
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment
Bucknell to host 18th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium Nov. 3-4
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Editor / The Bucknellian
The FNAF Movie: The Problem with Content Made Only for Nostalgia

