Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
December 1, 2023
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Professor DeeAnn Reeder co-authors paper disputing bats’ role in human disease
December 1, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/10/2023)
November 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/03/2023)
November 2, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/27/2023)
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball goes 1-2 across week
December 1, 2023
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball ends week 1-2
December 1, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo finishes third in MAWPC Tournament
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Bison of The Week: Ralph Rucker ’25
November 2, 2023
Bison of the Week: Cat Jamison ’24
October 26, 2023
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Athlete of the Week: Coleman Bennett ’24
October 19, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Sofia Nogalo ’27
October 5, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Michigan Football undergoes sign-stealing investigation
November 10, 2023
Darmstadt Demolition: A Bavarian Blitz in Bayern’s unforgettable 8-0 rout
November 2, 2023
Rangers’ remarkable rally: A thrilling 9-2 victory in game 6 sets stage for epic game 7 showdown
October 26, 2023
Elevating eggs: A South Asian American perspective on the joy of seasoning eggs
December 1, 2023
A reflection on the November 9th walkout
December 1, 2023
The paradox of school breaks
December 1, 2023
A beautiful tragedy: What makes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind rewatchable twenty years later
December 1, 2023
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The last of satire
December 1, 2023
Bison Wrapped: a summary you won’t want to share
December 1, 2023
The Bucknellian’s top 5 tips for raising your grades last minute
December 1, 2023
Turkey dreams to exam schemes: Thanksgiving oasis turns into academic odyssey
December 1, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Athletics fan club: Bison Nation
November 10, 2023
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The journey of Amami and its founder, Davide Della Pietra
November 10, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Top Stories
Student Ben Fink creates new sustainable ‘ugly fruit’ cider in collaboration with local Civil War Cider
Bucknell to launch Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
New York Migrant Crisis; BIPP Trip
Professor DeeAnn Reeder co-authors paper disputing bats’ role in human disease

Michael Taromina, News Editor
December 1, 2023
A new paper authored by an international team of biologists, virologists and conservationists—including Bucknell Professor DeeAnn Reeder, Biology—challenges the prevailing narrative that African bats are the origin of a number of harmful viruses affecting humans.

Published Wednesday online by the journal “Biology Letters,” the paper provides a comprehensive review of published studies and finds little substantial evidence, outside of the Marburg and Sosuga viruses, that African bat species serve as reservoirs or bridging hosts for viruses that directly can spillover to humans and cause significant disease.

Bats have frequently been portrayed as carriers of numerous dangerous viruses that are passed onto humans. However, the research team—led by Natalie Weber, a research scientist at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany—conducted an exhaustive and critical examination of available literature, specifically focusing on viruses detected in bats in Africa. They reviewed 162 papers published between 1978 and 2020 and, based on data from over 80,000 individual bats from more than 167 bat species, did not find substantial evidence that any bat species, other than the Egyptian rousette, played a central role in the transmission of viruses to humans in this region.

“The aim of our study was to provide a balanced and evidence-based assessment of the available knowledge regarding bat viruses and their relevance for the transmission of viruses from bats to humans in Africa,” Weber says. “Through meticulous review and analysis, we found no compelling evidence to support the prevailing narrative that bats harbor a large number of viruses that are transmitted to humans. On the contrary, our findings reveal only two bat-virus systems in which transmission is clearly documented.”

The researchers systematically assessed the available data and determined which bat species were sampled, how often and from what country, if they were lethally sampled or not, what metadata were collected and which viruses were detected with what methodology. The outcome of these analyses challenges not only the scientific community but also the wider public perception of bats, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based understanding.

“The findings highlight the need for a more nuanced and informed approach to public discourse surrounding the role of wildlife in disease emergence,” says Reeder, a noted scholar on bats and disease transmission to humans who has been conducting a related study on African bats and the Ebola virus. “The authors thus propose a scheme to aid standardized evaluation of virus hosts in the future and call for greater interdisciplinary collaborations in bat-virus studies.”

The paper’s review also revealed that bat misidentifications and outdated species assignments were likely common in published studies on viruses. The researchers conclude that species identification is of great importance for follow-up investigations, especially when a particular bat is determined to host a virus of interest. Besides, bats are often regarded as a singular entity, but it is crucial to acknowledge the substantial diversity within this group, which has evolved over tens of millions of years. Africa alone hosts no less than 324 different bat species.

As global concerns about emerging infectious diseases persist, the researchers hope that their work will contribute to a more accurate understanding of the complex dynamics between wildlife, particularly bats, and human health. Their study also raises concerns about the impact of reiterated research communication linking bats and viruses, based on missing evidence, on the public perception of bats as well as human-bat conflicts and bat conservation efforts.

“The implications of this research extend beyond Africa, encouraging a more thoughtful and evidence-based approach to the study of zoonotic diseases worldwide,” Reeder says.

Leave a Comment
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Student demonstration takes hold at A Night with the Presidents
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Joe Gatto performs at Center Stage
Photo Courtesy of Cydney Scott
University to open Dominguez Center for Data Science
BSG hears updates on dining selection process, shares information on upcoming elections
Photo Courtesy of Gordon R. Wenzel
Professor Amber Lawson among "Favorite Business Professors of the Class of 2023"
El último round

