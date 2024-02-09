Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check

As the United States government seems to grow more and more polarized with each waking day, it has started to feel as though there is no preferable group to side with. Even while harvesting opinions that align better with one side, it becomes difficult to trust either group given their inability to act, either due to gridlock or mere incompetence.

In other words, Democrats are just as unreliable as Republicans.

Through my own observations, I have come to realize that many young people tend to identify with the Democratic party as a result of their own commitment to common welfare and social justice—myself included. It is more in line with our morals to support a party that gives the illusion of caring about things like universal healthcare and strengthening gun laws than one that deliberately disregards them.

One thing we tend to lose sight of, however, is the true purpose of politics: power.

We want to trust every word we hear and read from those in power, and we want to believe that they do truly care about the solutions to widespread issues that they perpetually promote. Realistically, what they truly care about is keeping their jobs and maintaining public influence.

One prime example of the Democratic party’s inability to act was made abundantly clear after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Not only did the Roe v. Wade decision have legal precedent for almost 50 years prior to the overturn, but the Democratic party had been in the majority when it was overturned. This means that the Democratic party had 50 years to codify the decision, yet they failed to do so. And the citizens are the people that suffer—not the politicians.

The Democratic party spews these ideas that they want all people capable of birth to have the right to privacy and choice when it comes to making decisions about their own bodies, yet they cannot work together enough to put these ideas into practice, ensuring the safety and equality of all citizens.

At the very least, the Republican party does not mislead society, and they are very clear in what they are for and against. With some exceptions, Republicans do not believe in access to abortion, free education and healthcare and the expansion of gun laws. This has been made clear over the past several decades as it is impossible for anything under that umbrella to pass when there is a Republican majority in Congress.

My point? Republicans let the people know very upfront that they do not support these issues, while Democrats attempt to enforce this idea that they do care, even when they are not making a genuine effort to unite in order to actually pass legislation.

This is not to say that all politicians only care about power, but it is important to consider the significance of power in politics and keep it in the back of our minds during media consumption.

