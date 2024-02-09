Gay girls are Mean Girls, too

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
February 9, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
February 9, 2024
“Why is the Conversation so hard?” forum discusses Israel-Palestine conflict
February 9, 2024
Bucknell announces Wendy Sternberg as next Provost
February 9, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/01/2023)
December 1, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Tracks and Field has notable weekend
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball goes 1-1 Over Week
February 9, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and diving teams put up strong fight at Navy Invite
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Bison of the Week: Emma Theodorsson ’26
December 1, 2023
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
College Football Rivalry Week
December 1, 2023
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
February 9, 2024
Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check
February 9, 2024
The Stanley Cup craze
February 9, 2024
Gay girls are Mean Girls, too
February 9, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?
February 9, 2024
Dissecting the thrills of Stephen King’s “It”
February 9, 2024
Reflections on storytelling: How F1’s drive to survive ignited the Netflix-cation of professional sports
February 9, 2024
“Trainspotting” Movie Review
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A look into unique classes from the College of Arts & Sciences
February 2, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Meet the students of the Undergraduate Executive Internship Program
February 2, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival brings warm community fun on a cold weekend
Nadia Sasso ’11 announced as Bucknell’s 2024 Commencement Speaker
Experiencing the wealth gap at Bucknell
Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip

Women’s Basketball opens up win streak ahead of road trip

February 9, 2024

Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops

Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops

February 9, 2024

Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?

Reflections on the Public Domain: What does the future look like for our beloved Mickey Mouse?

February 9, 2024

View All

Gay girls are Mean Girls, too

Spencer Howell, Senior Writer
February 9, 2024

After playing the iconic “Mean Girls character, Regina George, in the Broadway musical adaptation of the original film, actress and singer Reneé Rapp was asked to reprise her role in the new musical movie, and critics are saying that her take on Regina, “an unapologetic mean girl,” according to the Garnette Report, has her absolutely owning the film. This is wonderful news for a number of reasons, but namely that the exposure it is bringing has caused a massive uptick in streams of Rapp’s own music. 

If you are not privy to such music, I personally recommend giving “In the Kitchen” a listen —you will undoubtedly get hooked. Not only does it showcase the range of her voice, but also her ability to write complex lyrics that play with tempo and indirect rhyming. In fact, the entire EP “Everything to Everyone is a ballad-heavy culmination of her attempts to break into the popular music scene. The full-length album that followed, “Snow Angel,” is further proof of her success and ability, but some say this has leaned to something of a big head on Rapp’s part. Maria Wooden’26 called the artist “overrated” because she thinks too much of herself —massive ego energy. Conversely, others like Lauren Godfrey ’27 see Rapp as an inspiring figure for having worked her way up from her local musical theater scene in the Charlotte, NC area to progressively larger audiences on Broadway and then on the big screen. 

To me, Reneé Rapp is the queer icon I had always dreamed of seeing growing up. She makes music for and about queer women. I have never seen more of myself in a single set of lyrics than I do when I listen to “Gemini Moon.” It is also enticing that almost every song on “Snow Angel is even more complex, this time melodically, than those on her EP. In the album’s title song, she gradually adds more and more elements as the piece progresses. In the first verse, she sings solo and slow. Then, she gets louder with the addition of background vocals to the first chorus, and by the second chorus, the music itself has intensified with the infusion of some creative rock elements such as the electric guitar and big drum beats. She ends the song with a sudden drop back to the solo and slow vibe from the beginning, and I am left with goosebumps every time. Rapp is a versatile artist; she can push and pull from any genre she pleases and somehow always looks fantastic doing it. The world is in dire need of more Big Gay Energy like hers. Long live lesbian Regina George!

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Rethinking Democratic reliability: A reality check
The Stanley Cup craze
Cute or warm… Why not both?
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Election 2024: Who will be your next president?
Embarrassment is a Choice.
"Percy Jackson" TV series falls short of the mark

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *