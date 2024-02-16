February 15th: Discount chocolate day

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
February 16, 2024
The Weis Center houses a weekend of student musical performances
February 16, 2024
Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts comes to Bucknell for first Griot Spring Series event
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Dr. Richard Reeves comes to Bucknell to discuss the struggle of “boys and men”
February 16, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University
February 16, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home
February 16, 2024
Men’s Tennis rolls Rider on the road
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field excels at Spire Collegiate Games
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Why I, as an American Jew, stand with Palestine
February 16, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
February 15th: Discount chocolate day
February 16, 2024
Tony Tian / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s decades-long mistake
February 16, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum
February 16, 2024
Nothing like a good halftime show… right?
February 16, 2024
Three men and a painting: a review of “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
February 16, 2024
It’s beginning to look a lot like rom-com season: a review of ten favorites
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Love is in the air: Bucknell celebrates Valentine’s Day
February 16, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
Studying and teaching American politics; Scott Meinke Professor of Political Science
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Eliza Horne, Contributing Writer
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian

Some people celebrate Valentine’s Day, others celebrate Galentine’s Day, and the very few that maximize their buck celebrate February 15th: Discount Chocolate Day. Some may think of Valentine’s Day as a day of love. I personally believe that Valentine’s Day is a capitalist excuse to bribe someone for love. As Liv King ’27 beautifully stated, “Valentine’s Day is a cash grab holiday popularized to take advantage of people’s romantic feelings.”

This can be seen in your Amazon ad notifications telling you to “buy love” for your special someone, along with all the other companies trying to squeeze some guilt into buying love. The men out there that are doing the bare minimum, running to CVS and picking up something the day of or the day before Feb. 14th, clearly do not recognize the grip capitalism has on them. Those of us who have studied food (chocolate) market trends are relaxing, watching the madness take place awaiting the discounts. Come the 15th, we take nice strolls through the chocolate aisles, and pick out chocolate stress-free, at a discounted price. 

For everyone out there all excited for their significant other to do something sweet for them, this is where the saying “if he wanted to he would” comes in. Alison Bouchard ’27 mentioned, “if you love someone, you should show it every day, not just on a random Wednesday of the year.” Why are you waiting? If you like Valentine’s Day because you know that “special” someone is going to actually notice you, stop, raise your standards and move on. You can instead celebrate Galentine’s Day, which is equally as special, if not better because you know your friends will be there for you, and typically are there for you when you realize you need to raise your standards.

Galentine’s Day or “Girls Valentine’s Day”  is one of my favorite traditions with my friends. Rather than watching toxic couples act happy on the internet for a day, we have come up with some pretty amazing alternatives. The first suggestion is the “Guess Who” game, but we put people we know in the picture slots. We guess what horrible things they would do to their boyfriend or girlfriend instead of using describing words. Another one of my favorite alternatives is “PowerPoint Night” where each person puts together a PowerPoint on various topics. Some of my favorite topics I have seen are “Each of my friends as a drink,” “Why I hate each of your significant others,” and “Celebs I would match you with.” 

If Galentine’s Day is not enough for you, join the chocolate lovers on Feb. 15th, when all that chocolate those boys forgot to get for their significant others is on sale. Whether you are a Valentine’s Day lover, a Galentine’s Day girlie, or a Chocolate idolizer, there is something for everyone this year.

