Grammy, Emmy award-winning pianist Gloria Cheng to play at Bucknell

BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Bucknell Student Government hears from acting co-presidents about changes to summer research and registration
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball takes down Army at home
March 1, 2024
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball finishes their weekend 3-1 against UMass
March 1, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and Diving both place fourth at Patriot League Championships
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
To what extent are dorm checks ethical?
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The next president: A demagogue or a relic?
March 1, 2024
Why you should consider being an OA
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Dare to Dye?
March 1, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
God of Carnage: a review
March 1, 2024
Reflection on the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine coming to Bucknell
March 1, 2024
Come hither thou wayward prankster: Jackass 2
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Be Honest: How are you really doing?
February 23, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?
March 1, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
On campus and local volunteer opportunities for students
March 1, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
“Young, Gifted and Black”: Black Arts Fest 2024
February 23, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Admissions Office hosts spring Open House
February 23, 2024
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024

Grammy, Emmy award-winning pianist Gloria Cheng to play at Bucknell

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
March 1, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Lefterisphoto.com

The Bucknell University Department of Music will present Grammy and Emmy Award-winning pianist Gloria Cheng in a free, public recital entitled “Root Progressions,” which will feature a set of world premieres by jazz composers, as part of the Bucknell Piano Series on Monday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m., in Natalie Davis Rooke Recital Hall, Sigfried Weis Music Building. 

Cheng will visit Bucknell as part of a two-day residency on March 4 and 5. In addition to her recital, she will present a cross-campus talk entitled “Perfectly Imperfect: Music, Math and the Keyboard” on Monday, March 4, at 4 p.m., in Olin Science Building, Room 628; and teach a piano masterclass on Tuesday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m., at Rooke Recital Hall.

“Gloria is an iconic figure in the contemporary music world, having worked with almost all the most notable composers of our time — from John Williams to John Adams,” says Bucknell Professor Qing Jiang, music, who co-directs the University’s Piano Series. “She has won some of the top awards in music, including Grammy and Emmy Awards, for her albums and projects.”

Cheng performs all over the world and was awarded Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without orchestra) Grammy for her 2008 recording “Piano Music of Salonen, Stucky, and Lutosławski.” She also received a second nomination in 2013 for “The Edge of Light: Messiaen/Saariaho.”  She made a film-composer documentary called Montage: Great Film Composers and the Piano, which aired on PBS SoCal, landing her a 2018 Los Angeles Area Emmy.

As a recitalist, she has performed at the Ojai Music Festival (where her long association with noted composer Pierre Boulez began in 1984), the Chicago Humanities Festival, the William Kapell Festival, the Tanglewood Festival of Contemporary Music and the Mendocino and Chautauqua Music Festivals. Her numerous premieres and dedications include John Williams’ “Prelude and Scherzo for Piano and Orchestra,” which was dedicated to Cheng and pianist Lang Lang. 

Her current project, “Root Progressions,” explores the nexus of jazz and experimental music in six commissions from noted composer/improvisers Anthony Davis, Jon Jang, James Newton, Arturo O’Farrill, Linda May Han Oh and Gernot Wolfgang.

Cheng is an adjunct professor at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. She is frequently invited to advocate for contemporary music and, in 2012, was selected as a Regents Lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley. The Yvar Mikhashoff Trust for New Music awarded her their annual prize in 2023.

The Bucknell Piano Series gives students the chance to display their talent and work with world-renowned artists to perfect their craft. It is supported by the Kushell Music Endowment of Bucknell University and the Department of Music. Cheng’s residency is also funded by the University Lectureship Committee and the Department of Mathematics

Additional information on Cheng’s visit may be obtained by contacting Jiang at [email protected]

