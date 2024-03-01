The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Bucknell Student Government hears from acting co-presidents about changes to summer research and registration
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris
March 1, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball takes down Army at home
March 1, 2024
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball finishes their weekend 3-1 against UMass
March 1, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Swimming and Diving both place fourth at Patriot League Championships
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
To what extent are dorm checks ethical?
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
The next president: A demagogue or a relic?
March 1, 2024
Why you should consider being an OA
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Dare to Dye?
March 1, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
God of Carnage: a review
March 1, 2024
Reflection on the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine coming to Bucknell
March 1, 2024
Come hither thou wayward prankster: Jackass 2
March 1, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Be Honest: How are you really doing?
February 23, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?
March 1, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
On campus and local volunteer opportunities for students
March 1, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
“Young, Gifted and Black”: Black Arts Fest 2024
February 23, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Admissions Office hosts spring Open House
February 23, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Bucknell Student Government hears from acting co-presidents about changes to summer research and registration

Michael Taromina, News Editor
March 1, 2024

The Bucknell Student Government reconvened for their weekly Congress meetings to listen to two guest speakers and pass three resolutions.

Before calling the meeting to order, members listened to guest speakers Margot Vigeant and Scott Rosevear, co-acting presidents during President John Bravman’s sabbatical. They came to discuss a critical alteration in summer student research endeavors. 

Due to a new interpretation of a federal law, undergraduate summer research will not be grant-based, but students will be compensated for their tasks. Both Vigeant and Rosevear took questions from members interested in how the new payroll system will work. 

Additionally, each acting president made the BSG aware that a slight alteration in student registration will be made. Normally, when incoming first-year students choose their foundation seminars, they are presented with an overwhelming number of choices. Instead, to make the process easier, the registration portals will have themes for students with a set of associated foundation courses to narrow their interests.   

Story continues below advertisement

BSG members sent in questions before they came on Sunday to talk, to which both Vigeant and Rosevear attempted to answer. Many of the questions arose about increasing transparency and trust, especially after the abrupt notification of tuition increase. Rosevear mentioned the Board of Trustees was very critical of raising tuition, though many of the programs at Bucknell “cost money to do and the tuition is revenue to continue to invest.”Other topics that were asked revolve around President Bravman’s participation in commencement ceremonies and how to properly streamline communication between the higher-ups and Bucknell Student Government.

After the co-acting presidents finished and left, the meeting was called to order with the weekly roll call, approval of the previous week’s minutes, snaps and executive board members going over their updates. 

Members quickly sped through their old business by approving a bylaw to their Constitution regarding executive positions.

After that, they went on to the new business of the meeting. The first resolution passed allowed a permanent increase of the unity event budget by $1000. The second resolution funded coffee, hot chocolate and munchkins for a DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) tabling event, increasing the budget up to $150. Both resolutions passed unanimously. 

The third resolution consisted of a bylaw amendment by Vice President of Operations Eliza Morris to remove gendered pronouns from all resolutions. Instead of “he” or “she”, the pronouns would be “they”, “them” and “their”. Because this is a bylaw amendment, members voted unanimously to table the amendment and will vote on approving it likely next week.

After new business was taken care of, each committee chair and class president provided updates and upcoming events taking place that they will be involved in. 

The next BSG meeting will be on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 4PM.

George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
Office of Residential Education to conduct health and safety room checks
Photo Courtesy of Lefterisphoto.com
Grammy, Emmy award-winning pianist Gloria Cheng to play at Bucknell
President Bravman to contribute expertise to Council on Competitiveness

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
