How do we handle a culture of burnout?

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
April 12, 2024
“Everyone is a part of this, whether we want to accept it or not”: Chanel Miller discusses bravery, art, and self-care
April 12, 2024
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
April 12, 2024
Janel Pineda gives poetry reading from debut chapbook
April 12, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Aidan Davie / The Bucknellian
Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Men’s Track & Field excels at Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse takes down Colgate 15-13
April 12, 2024
Men’s Tennis improves record to 12-5
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
April 12, 2024
Bucknell’s AI-xiety
April 12, 2024
Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian
April 12, 2024
The “Ban on Smoking” should be banned.
April 12, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV
April 12, 2024
The story behind our names
April 12, 2024
“Eternal Sunshine”: A Review
April 12, 2024
En Español: Muerte, música y silencio
April 12, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
March 29, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

April 12, 2024

“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV

“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV

April 12, 2024

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

April 12, 2024

View All

How do we handle a culture of burnout?

Aaron Chin, Arts & Culture Editor
April 12, 2024
Amanda+He+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Amanda He / The Bucknellian

To be honest, as I write this, I’m not feeling 100%. Perhaps it’s the fact that I’m a junior and taking the most difficult classes that I have ever taken during my time at Bucknell, perhaps it’s residual stress from the recent campus events or perhaps it’s the fact that I have to balance my academic life with my social life while still getting enough sleep being involved in many clubs on campus while looking for internships and going to the gym and somehow find time to do other things that I enjoy, such as reading, writing and watching TV/movies.

It seems like life would be easier if one of these strands could go away from my life, but they really can’t. Without academics I won’t get a good job, without a social life I would be lonely and without my hobbies I would go insane. Trying to juggle all of these things equally has proven tiring and leads to burnout quite often.

Which is kind of what I’m feeling as I write this article on a Monday night. It seems like there’s always another assignment to do, another event to attend and another internship to apply for, and I know that many students feel this as well. We have to accept that burnout is a reality in our current culture, a culture where 9-to-5s are the norm, side hustles are admired and where you are expected to know what you want to do for the rest of your life by the time you turn eighteen. If you don’t complete any of those benchmarks on time, you are looked down upon even though you shouldn’t be.

With burnout being an inescapable part of our culture now, the question is not how do we avoid it, it’s how do we deal with it. What can we do to look after ourselves when life feels like it’s too much to the point where we don’t feel motivated to do anything? 

Story continues below advertisement

In my experience, one of the most important things that you can do is find some part of each day to dedicate to doing something you enjoy. Whether it’s playing sports, going to the gym or reading a book, finding something that brings you joy each day is vital to dealing with burnout because it rewards you for all the hard work you have done. For example, before I go to bed each night, I set aside ten to twenty minutes to drink some tea and read a book. What started as a simple nighttime routine has quickly become one of my favorite parts of the day since it’s the one of the only times of day when I feel that I have no obligations or commitments with anyone except myself. It’s calming, centering. 

Finding someone to talk to has also been helpful for me. I have been lucky enough to have a supportive network of peers on campus that I can talk to. I have also found that seeing a counselor has helped me a lot with my anxiety, stress and burnout this semester. Even if you don’t think you need counseling, I think it’s still good to speak to a counselor or any other mental health professional to take care of yourself. 

I could go on and on about this, but I feel like I would just burn myself out in the end.

(Visited 1,122 times, 2 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Bucknell’s AI-xiety
Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian
The “Ban on Smoking” should be banned.
This year's spring fashion picks
Ah yes, 6061-T6 Aluminum
Sentiments from Kurt Nelson, Director of Religious and Spiritual Life
More in Top Stories
Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
Aidan Davie / The Bucknellian
Women's Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
About the Contributor
Aaron Chin, Arts & Culture Co-Editor

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *