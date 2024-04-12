Bucknell’s AI-xiety

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
April 12, 2024
“Everyone is a part of this, whether we want to accept it or not”: Chanel Miller discusses bravery, art, and self-care
April 12, 2024
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
April 12, 2024
Janel Pineda gives poetry reading from debut chapbook
April 12, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Aidan Davie / The Bucknellian
Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Men’s Track & Field excels at Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse takes down Colgate 15-13
April 12, 2024
Men’s Tennis improves record to 12-5
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
April 12, 2024
Bucknell’s AI-xiety
April 12, 2024
Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian
April 12, 2024
The “Ban on Smoking” should be banned.
April 12, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV
April 12, 2024
The story behind our names
April 12, 2024
“Eternal Sunshine”: A Review
April 12, 2024
En Español: Muerte, música y silencio
April 12, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
March 29, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
Women's Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

April 12, 2024

"Quiet on Set" reveals harsh truth about children's TV

“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV

April 12, 2024

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

April 12, 2024

Bucknell’s AI-xiety

Luke Catalanello, Contributing Writer
April 12, 2024

In 2022, the advancements of Artificial Intelligence (AI) were made commercially available through ChatGPT. Many across the US – and the world – would experiment with the technology and ask the AI varieties of silly and absurd questions. But genuine curiosity would shift to a course of maliciousness; it just so happened that AI coincided with the mass emergence of virtual homework and classwork assignments and students used AI to write papers, solve math problems and answer other complex questions. And as educators were dealing with a hidden struggle of differentiating AI from human work, the technology quickly gained a reputation as an enemy of the American education system. However, I believe that this perception of AI as a dishonest tool is self perpetuated by the education system and that it doesn’t have to be that way.

During my time here at Bucknell, I have not encountered a class syllabus that doesn’t include a section on the use of AI. Like attendance and the course schedule, it seems AI has found a regular spot in introduction material. The syllabus usually warns that AI will be found using some sort of scanner, and that it would be treated as if it were plagiarism. This very reaction of intense investigations and strict punishments is an indicator of the ballooning AI paranoia among the Bucknell administration–and I understand. I can see how such a powerful technology can be seen as a threat to the very pillars of education. However, we cannot allow AI to become an abstract idea of something that is all-knowing and infinitely destructive to education.

Yes, ChatGPT and other systems can churn out 2,000 word essays with the ease of a knife cutting through butter, but the content created by the AI must be examined. Most of the time AI creates rather lackluster papers which always include at least one of the following qualities: poor grammar, disorganized paragraph structures, general blanket statements, repeating words, plagiarized and fake sources, and blatantly incorrect information. The effort to revise an AI generated essay to make it even close to submittable is perhaps more than just doing your own work. In addition to horrid quality, there is also a silent fear among average honest Bucknellians of being flagged for using AI. As a result of the paranoid administration, similar values often trickle down into some professors; attempting to aid the administration, some professors feel pressured to convict earnest Bucknellians ‘flagged’ by their own faulty AI powered AI scanners. At the end of the day, it is extremely difficult for the scanners to determine the difference between original human work and original AI work – especially in creative writing classes.

So now what? The Bucknell administration is swinging in the dark to combat the alleged boogieman of AI, while hardworking Bucknellians are made victims as scanners are still struggling to differentiate what is and isn’t AI–all during which the ‘feared’ technology fabricates dull products. I think that instead of trying to employ isolationist measures of shielding Bucknell from AI, the administration should realize the helpful qualities of AI for aiding the development of work–not making it. For example, AI can be quite creative, and potentially there can be workshops to help promote creative writing using out-of-the-box prompts from AI. Another idea can be using AI to promote time management through an AI powered scheduling system. Or possibly even the use of AI to make personalized worksheets for students to enhance academic engagement. The point is, AI has endless potential. While it can be used for deception, it can also be used for creativity and exploration. And while the Bucknell administration can employ tactics of dissuasion and punishment, I can assure you that students will continue to use the technology. AI is here to stay. And Bucknell’s administration should take the initiative to co-exist with the technology, and not prolong a doomed movement to completely eliminate the use of AI from its student population.

Amanda He / The Bucknellian
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian
The “Ban on Smoking” should be banned.
This year's spring fashion picks
Ah yes, 6061-T6 Aluminum
