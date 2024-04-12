The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
April 12, 2024
“Everyone is a part of this, whether we want to accept it or not”: Chanel Miller discusses bravery, art, and self-care
April 12, 2024
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
April 12, 2024
Janel Pineda gives poetry reading from debut chapbook
April 12, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Aidan Davie / The Bucknellian
Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Men’s Track & Field excels at Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Lacrosse takes down Colgate 15-13
April 12, 2024
Men’s Tennis improves record to 12-5
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
April 12, 2024
Bucknell’s AI-xiety
April 12, 2024
Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian
April 12, 2024
The “Ban on Smoking” should be banned.
April 12, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV
April 12, 2024
The story behind our names
April 12, 2024
“Eternal Sunshine”: A Review
April 12, 2024
En Español: Muerte, música y silencio
April 12, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
March 29, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
Women's Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays

April 12, 2024

"Quiet on Set" reveals harsh truth about children's TV

“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV

April 12, 2024

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post

April 12, 2024

Janel Pineda gives poetry reading from debut chapbook

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
April 12, 2024

In an event co-sponsored by the Center for Access and Success, the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity, and Gender and several other Bucknell departments, Janel Pineda was invited to read from her debut book, “Lineage of Rain,” on Tuesday, April 9th. The book was published in 2021, and explores themes of family connection, diasporic history and personal healing. 

Pineda is a first-generation college graduate with a BA in English from Dickinson University. During her time there, Pineda co-founded a Latina Discussion Group, in an effort to provide an opportunity for Latina students to be in community on a predominantly white campus. Her continued work after graduation has explored avenues through which she hopes students will consider larger themes of discrimination and equality; she’s in the process of completing a PhD at the University of California, Los Angeles in the Department of Chicana/o and Central American Studies. 

Before taking to the podium at Bucknell this past week, Pineda was introduced by Dani Perdomo-Chavez ’25, a Spanish/Latin American Studies student. Pineda’s work has greatly impacted Perdomo-Chavez, who “feels like [she’s] being heard” in the poems Pineda has published— “I’m seeing myself in this art,” Perdomo-Chavez said, adding that she feels connected to her own family history and heritage thanks to Pineda’s words. 

Pineda began her reading with a poem “honoring Central American women”; the piece itself was dedicated to Siguanaba,” a mythological figure who has been reclaimed by feminist movements as a protector of women. The first portion of Pineda’s reading continued to focus on ideals of womanhood and feminine community. Her next poem, through the vessel of a recollection of her time visiting El Salvador at the age of ten, told the story of the matrons of her family, and how their influence has reached her across continents. 

With an enduring commitment to her ancestry and strong sense of community, Pineda read her poem “Rain,” which she referred to as “a bit of an origin story.” Pineda’s goal with “Rain” was to honor “different kinds of knowledges,” not just collegiate and academic ones; she wanted to emphasize that she considers her grandmother, born in El Salvador and informally educated, to be the first person who introduced her to “the power of words and stories.” “Rain” is among a collection of poems Pineda has written about the women of her family— women who have “survived by chasing the sun” of a better and more secure future. 

The next few poems Pineda read were instruments of deeper thought: “How English Came to Grandma” and “How English Came to Me” both focused on how she and her culture have been influenced by external power and American culture over the course of her lifetime. After reading those heavier pieces, Pineda switched gears and read a series of poems that she categorized as “tributes.” Topics ranged from eldest daughters (namely, Pineda’s older sister) to L.A. to her father’s profession. 

Pineda finished her reading with several poems on Salvadoran civil war, diaspora and hope for the future; the three poems in this vein, “When the Death Squads Come,” “A Love Letter to Diaspora” and “And It Is Green” were all a statement to Pineda’s skill with weaving emotion and history into a cohesive, moving narrative. 

At the end of the reading, the floor was opened to Q&A with the assembled audience. Students expressed sincere appreciation for the relatability of Pineda’s work.

Kara Washington / WVIA
New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
"Everyone is a part of this, whether we want to accept it or not": Chanel Miller discusses bravery, art, and self-care
Photo Courtesy of OPEIU Local 153
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
VP of Talent, Culture and Human Resources comes to BSG to hear questions from members
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
In Memoriam: Christian Samay ’24
About the Contributor
Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor

