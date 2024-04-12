The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

New business ideas presented and judged at BizPitch Competition
April 12, 2024
“Everyone is a part of this, whether we want to accept it or not”: Chanel Miller discusses bravery, art, and self-care
April 12, 2024
RAs elect to establish RA union on campus
April 12, 2024
Janel Pineda gives poetry reading from debut chapbook
April 12, 2024
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Women’s Track and Field dominates Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Men’s Track & Field excels at Colonial Relays
April 12, 2024
Women’s Lacrosse takes down Colgate 15-13
April 12, 2024
Men’s Tennis improves record to 12-5
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
How do we handle a culture of burnout?
April 12, 2024
Bucknell’s AI-xiety
April 12, 2024
Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian
April 12, 2024
The “Ban on Smoking” should be banned.
April 12, 2024
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Quiet on Set” reveals harsh truth about children’s TV
April 12, 2024
The story behind our names
April 12, 2024
“Eternal Sunshine”: A Review
April 12, 2024
En Español: Muerte, música y silencio
April 12, 2024
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
Friends fondly remember Christian Samay ’24
April 5, 2024
A unique spring break: Student researchers travel to Japan
March 29, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 20, 2023
Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian

Malika Ali, Opinions Editor
April 12, 2024

Whether you’re grabbing a fresh copy of The Bucknellian or delving into our archives, you’re likely aware of the plethora of content our school newspaper offers each week. From covering the latest campus events to providing sports updates to featuring special segments to delving into the vibrant realm of Arts & Culture, every edition is filled with diverse stories. And of course, let’s not forget the invaluable section where thoughtful opinions are shared, carefully curated to provoke thought and reflection.

Opinions is simply the best section, period. I want to make it clear that my praise for this section isn’t a dig at anyone else’s contributions. The Bucknellian thrives precisely because of the diverse range of sections we offer. However, it’s hard to deny that the Opinions Section isn’t where the real magic happens. Here, writers have the freedom to explore any topic they can think of, whether it’s a critique or praise for a new campus event or policy, diving into politics, expressing a bold stance or even scathing thoughts on a pesky beverage. And let’s not forget, any differing views about the section’s significance? Well, they’d land right in the Opinions Section too.

While some sections may strive for objectivity, the opinions section proudly embraces subjectivity. Here, there’s no need to hold back. Writers are encouraged to take a firm stance and express their opinions boldly. This not only promotes critical thinking but also allows for the expression of viewpoints, whether subtle or passionately assertive.

The opinions section serves as a powerful platform for student voices, providing a space where individuals can share their unique perspectives, experiences and ideas with the Bucknell community. By offering this outlet, it empowers students to voice their opinions and contribute to any ongoing discourse.

For readers, engaging with the opinions section isn’t just about passive consumption—it’s about active participation. Unlike news or feature articles that primarily inform, opinion pieces invite readers to join the conversation and think critically. It provides a deeper understanding of an issue while also promoting meaningful interaction with the content.

Moreover, the opinions section serves as a platform for questioning assumptions, exploring alternative viewpoints and developing strong opinions or arguments. It challenges both readers and writers to think critically, consider diverse perspectives and articulate their beliefs with conviction.

I couldn’t imagine having to edit any other section. News and Special Features might lean too heavily on objectivity for me. I’ve never been too into understanding sports, despite going to a school with so many student-athletes. Arts & Culture could be intriguing, but Opinions simply outshines the rest. 

Of course, these are just playful jabs at my fellow staff members. I have genuine admiration for the entire team at the Bucknellian. I am so thankful for the opportunity to contribute to Opinions in this manner, but I also thoroughly enjoy reading the diverse articles my colleagues and fellow writers produce every week. Their passion, skill and dedication shine through in every piece and I’ve had a blast bonding with everyone during our Wednesday production nights. I will still always speculate that everyone knows deep down, Opinions is the best section.

The Opinions section is always on the lookout for new perspectives and voices, so if you have an opinion you’d love to share, let us know!

