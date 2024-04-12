Welcome to the best section at The Bucknellian

Whether you’re grabbing a fresh copy of The Bucknellian or delving into our archives, you’re likely aware of the plethora of content our school newspaper offers each week. From covering the latest campus events to providing sports updates to featuring special segments to delving into the vibrant realm of Arts & Culture, every edition is filled with diverse stories. And of course, let’s not forget the invaluable section where thoughtful opinions are shared, carefully curated to provoke thought and reflection.

Opinions is simply the best section, period. I want to make it clear that my praise for this section isn’t a dig at anyone else’s contributions. The Bucknellian thrives precisely because of the diverse range of sections we offer. However, it’s hard to deny that the Opinions Section isn’t where the real magic happens. Here, writers have the freedom to explore any topic they can think of, whether it’s a critique or praise for a new campus event or policy, diving into politics, expressing a bold stance or even scathing thoughts on a pesky beverage. And let’s not forget, any differing views about the section’s significance? Well, they’d land right in the Opinions Section too.

While some sections may strive for objectivity, the opinions section proudly embraces subjectivity. Here, there’s no need to hold back. Writers are encouraged to take a firm stance and express their opinions boldly. This not only promotes critical thinking but also allows for the expression of viewpoints, whether subtle or passionately assertive.

The opinions section serves as a powerful platform for student voices, providing a space where individuals can share their unique perspectives, experiences and ideas with the Bucknell community. By offering this outlet, it empowers students to voice their opinions and contribute to any ongoing discourse.

For readers, engaging with the opinions section isn’t just about passive consumption—it’s about active participation. Unlike news or feature articles that primarily inform, opinion pieces invite readers to join the conversation and think critically. It provides a deeper understanding of an issue while also promoting meaningful interaction with the content.

Moreover, the opinions section serves as a platform for questioning assumptions, exploring alternative viewpoints and developing strong opinions or arguments. It challenges both readers and writers to think critically, consider diverse perspectives and articulate their beliefs with conviction.

I couldn’t imagine having to edit any other section. News and Special Features might lean too heavily on objectivity for me. I’ve never been too into understanding sports, despite going to a school with so many student-athletes. Arts & Culture could be intriguing, but Opinions simply outshines the rest.

Of course, these are just playful jabs at my fellow staff members. I have genuine admiration for the entire team at the Bucknellian. I am so thankful for the opportunity to contribute to Opinions in this manner, but I also thoroughly enjoy reading the diverse articles my colleagues and fellow writers produce every week. Their passion, skill and dedication shine through in every piece and I’ve had a blast bonding with everyone during our Wednesday production nights. I will still always speculate that everyone knows deep down, Opinions is the best section.

The Opinions section is always on the lookout for new perspectives and voices, so if you have an opinion you’d love to share, let us know!

