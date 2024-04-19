The American illusion of choice

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
April 19, 2024
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Women's Tennis wins final regular season game
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men's Lacrosse takes down Le Moyne at home
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull '24
April 12, 2024
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey '25
March 29, 2024
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn '24
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins '24
February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men's Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp's career: Liverpool's Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
March 1, 2024
The American illusion of choice
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
When did gaming get so expensive?
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
An ode to Chai
April 19, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta's Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
BACSA hosts annual BACSA Bash
April 19, 2024
Why Arts and Culture is the best
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Reflections on 'Tangled' and the need for diverse representation
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The American illusion of choice

Luke Catalanello, Contributing Writer
April 19, 2024

Imagine you’re in a race with 100 other runners, but 98 of them – including yourself – have their legs tied; would you consider that fair? Of course not. This is a situation that is far too applicable to the state of modern American political parties. For over a century, only two parties have dominated American politics – the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. Locating them on the political spectrum, the Democrats are on the left and the Republicans are on the right; while there is merit to the claim that the two parties are ideologically different, the same cannot be said about them on the functional level. What do I mean by this? Let me explain.

There is no doubt that the Republicans and Democrats have different views on issues like abortion, immigration and the Second Amendment. However, the two political entities support very similar policies to maintain their overwhelming power in Congress: they both exploit the media to shift public opinion and remain relevant in the headlines; they both accept billions of dollars from corporations and private lobbyists to fund campaigns and aid their aristocratic allies; and they both support a winner-take-all system of voting to curtail the success of alternative parties in Congress.

By consolidating power, the two parties have narrowed themselves as the only viable options to govern the nation. The Democrats and Republicans are two preselected choices which create an illusion of ultimate democracy. This peculiar dynamic in government feels more like a diarchy than a flourishing democracy. Moreover, it is essential to note that Americans are not satisfied with the current two party system. As a simple litmus test of American satisfaction with the current two party system, take the example of the candidates put up by the Democrats and Republicans for the upcoming presidential election; a 2024 Reuters poll on voter satisfaction found that 67% of Americans said that they are “tired of seeing the same candidates in presidential elections and want someone new.”

If people are so tired of old and familiar politicians put up by the same old and familiar parties, then why can’t they just vote new people and parties into power? To answer that question we have to look at the diarchy’s undying love of the ‘Single Member Plurality (SMP) Voting System’ which is technical jargon for a winner-take-all system. The SMP system works by disregarding other votes in an election and simply focusing on the majority. An example of the SMP system in action can be seen in these mock results for a congressional seat election: The results read: 51% to the Republican Party, 20% to the Libertarian Party, 20% to the Democratic Party and 9% to the Green Party. Because the Republican candidate got 51% of the vote, only one Republican will be sent to Congress to represent everyone, leaving the other 49% voiceless. 

Story continues below advertisement

The SMP system is in contrast to the ‘Proportional Representation’ system where each party would gain a number of representatives in Congress according to their percentage won in the election; an eat what you hunt style voting system. By failing to win the majority of the votes, political groups become marginalized and ignored. And in places where Republican and Democratic political machines are cemented into power, the overwhelming power of the SMP system is insurmountable by alternative political parties. A Proportional Representation system combats this. 

The diarchy of Republicans and Democrats leads to a complacent government, a complacency rooted in the reliability of remaining in power. If there is no third party to threaten the political seesaw of swapping Republicans for Democrats – and vice versa – the two parties will simply continue to maintain the status quo. To reform the United States government, American constituents should take a lesson from European Parliaments and begin to examine the implications of proportional representation into the US government. The more perspectives a government can have the better; more well-rounded policies will emerge from understanding their impacts on different communities, people and industries. 

Using the SMP system to tarnish the representativeness of a republic is nothing short of a nightmarish irony, one which is detrimental to the progression of American democracy. I believe it is crucial for constituents to explore and vote for other candidates to begin to shake the pillars of power on which the diarchy reigns.

    Shaun LippyApr 19, 2024 at 5:21 am

    I am not sure what is meant by “Because the Republican candidate got 51% of the vote, only one Republican will be sent to Congress to represent everyone, leaving the other 49% voiceless.”

    The other 49% isn’t “voiceless” in this scenario. They may not like their voice, but they have one. They would only be truly voiceless if there was no election at all.

    Elections always result in candidates with which some percentage of voters will be disappointed. That’s the reality of democratic systems. Changing the system to the political equivalent of a game of musical chairs where there is always exactly the same number of chairs as players isn’t the answer. The answer is for the losing side(s) to improve their message and to convince the majority to come to their side. The absolution of this obligation of the minority won’t lead to a more just system.

