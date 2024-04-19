When did gaming get so expensive?

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
April 19, 2024
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
April 19, 2024
Women’s Tennis wins final regular season game
April 19, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse takes down Le Moyne at home
April 19, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
The American illusion of choice
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
When did gaming get so expensive?
April 19, 2024
Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history
April 19, 2024
An ode to Chai
April 19, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
April 19, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
BACSA hosts annual BACSA Bash
April 19, 2024
Why Arts and Culture is the best
April 19, 2024
Reflections on ‘Tangled’ and the need for diverse representation
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

April 19, 2024

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

April 19, 2024

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

April 19, 2024

View All

When did gaming get so expensive?

Malika Ali, Opinions Editor
April 19, 2024
Evelyn+Pierce%2C+Graphics+Manager+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian

From the exhilarating lights and sounds of the arcade to the cozy comforts of my GameCube, to the sweat-inducing matches of Wii Sports to the adrenaline-fueled marathons of Black Ops 2 Zombies on my Xbox 360, and now to the fun with friends that satisfy me on my PlayStation, our generation has truly witnessed the evolution of video games and consoles in a unique light. But you know what ticks me off as someone who’s doing their absolute best to ball on a budget while attending this insanely expensive institution? The ever-increasing costs of video games. 

Sure, I understand that prices rise with inflation, but the exponential growth in gaming costs feels disproportionate. In the UK for example, the average amount spent on a single video game increased by 6.7 percent last year. Physical copies now cost around £36.47 (around $43 USD), while digital downloads average £15.19 (around $18 USD). And with the newest and most popular titles hitting $70, it’s no wonder that many gamers, myself included, are left feeling annoyed.

It’s important to acknowledge the significant effort and financial investment that goes into the development of video games. Teams of talented individuals pour countless hours into crafting immersive worlds, fine-tuning gameplay mechanics and pushing the boundaries of technology. However, despite this considerable investment, it often feels as though the benefits of their hard work are not fully passed on to the consumer. Instead, it seems that publishers prioritize maximizing profits, even at the expense of player satisfaction. 

While it’s understandable that companies need to turn a profit to sustain themselves, there’s a growing sense among gamers that they’re being shortchanged. The disconnect between the resources poured into game development and the final product’s pricing and quality is a source of frustration for many players. I recognize the value of supporting the gaming industry and its creative endeavors, but it’s disheartening when that support feels one-sided, with little consideration for the consumer’s experience.

Story continues below advertisement

The average price for the newest and most popular games, such as Legend of Zelda, FIFA, COD MW2, God of War and Horizon Forbidden West, all hover around a staggering $70. It’s mind-boggling, frankly. As a student, time to just sit down and relax is already scarce, leaving me with little opportunity to enjoy gaming. This combined with the prices leaves me gravitating towards random solo adventure games or the competitive thrill of Rocket League (I’m determined to be one of those people who are actually good at it). Even indie games, which I view as a budget-friendly alternative, aren’t immune to the industry’s profit-driven tactics. Daily login rewards, loot boxes and DLC micro-purchases permeate the gaming landscape, extracting more and more from players with each transaction. The recent actions taken by China to ban certain monetization tactics in games, including those previously listed, speak volumes about the industry’s priorities

It’s disheartening to admit, but despite the immense effort poured into game development, the end result often feels like a bad deal for the consumer. The excessive prices rarely align with the quality of the product, especially when considering franchises like Call of Duty, FIFA and NBA 2K. Each new iteration promises gameplay improvements, yet they ultimately offer little beyond superficial changes. The recent price fluctuations, such as the PS5 costing around $800 for a while before dropping back down, only adds to the frustration.

Take, for example, the decline of the Battlefield franchise. Once a formidable rival to Call of Duty, Battlefield’s downfall can be attributed to rushed releases and unfinished products. FIFA, too, has fallen victim to its own success, churning out annual releases that offer little innovation while ignoring community feedback. 

Yearly games like NBA 2K22, 2K23, and 2K24 feel more like updates than substantial installments, yet they continue to command full-price purchases.

“Video games are becoming an increasingly expensive hobby, and what you’re essentially getting is all these repetitive expensive games that are straight up exploiting you,” observed Farhaj Shahid ’26.

As much as I hate to sound like one of those people who’s stuck in the past, I have a nostalgic longing for the days when video games felt fresh and innovative. Nowadays, it seems like we’re stuck in a cycle of regurgitated content, with prices skyrocketing for products that often fail to deliver on their promises. I hope that in the future, game developers can find a balance between quality and affordability, allowing gamers to once again experience the excitement and satisfaction of a well-crafted gaming experience without breaking the bank.

(Visited 28 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
The American illusion of choice
Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history
An ode to Chai
Icks or licks: Ice cream takes 
Why go to a liberal arts college if you’re going to hate on the Humanities?
Letter to the Editor: No toxic chemical plant

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *