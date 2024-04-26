Pennsylvania holds primary elections

This past Tuesday, April 23rd, voters across Pennsylvania voted in the primaries for this year’s election cycle. With the fraught political landscapes being traversed by candidates and voters alike in recent years, there were no guarantees as to turnout or results, but final calls are trickling in.

The Democratic party universally nominated current sitting President Joe Biden as their candidate for the November elections. The Republican party nominated Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania’s seventeen House districts each secured their results for the candidates who will be vying for their seat in November. District one has Ashley Ehasz (D) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R); district two, incumbent Brendan Boyle (D) and Aaron Bashir (R); district three will see incumbent Dwight Evans (D) being reelected, as there is no opponent in the Republican party; district four has incumbent Madeleine Dean (D) and David Winkler (R); district five has incumbent Mary Gay Scanlon (D) and Alfeia Goodwin (R); district six has incumbent Chrissy Houlahan (D) and Neil Young (R); district seven has incumbent Susan Wild (D) and Ryan Mackenzie (R); district eight has incumbent Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan (R); district nine has Amanda Waldman (D) and incumbent Daniel Meuser (R); district ten has Janelle Stelson (D) and incumbent Scott Perry (R); district eleven has Jim Atkinson (D) and incumbent Lloyd Smucker (R); district twelve has incumbent Summer Lee (D) and James Hayes (R); district thirteen has Beth Farnham (D) and incumbent John Joyce (R); district fourteen has Chris Dziados (D) and incumbent Guy Reschenthaler (R); district fifteen has Zach Womer (D) and incumbent Glenn Thompson (R); district sixteen has Preston Nouri (D) and incumbent Mike Kelly (R); and, finally, district seventeen has incumbent Chris Deluzio (D) and Rob Mercuri (R).

Eugene DePasquale (D) won the Democratic nomination for Attorney General, and Dave Sunday (R) secured the Republican nomination for the same role. Currently, the Attorney General is Michelle Henry (D as of 2023); she did not submit herself for reelection.

The incumbent Senator, Bob Casey (D), is running for reelection, and secured his Democratic party nomination in this primary. Dave McCormick (R) is the Republican candidate who will be running against Casey.

United States House Representative Kevin Boyle (D), the incumbent who has been in office for seven terms, lost his reelection seat to new candidate Sean Dougherty. Dougherty is the son of current Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice, Kevin Dougherty (D). State Representative Jim Gregory (R) of the 80th Legislative District lost his current seat to Scott Barger, whose previous occupations include radio station operator and pastor.

Final elections for these government positions happen November 5th, where voters will decide which candidates will truly fill the open roles for the next election cycle.

