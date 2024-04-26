Pennsylvania holds primary elections

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Pennsylvania holds primary elections

Lyndon Beier, Assistant News Editor
April 26, 2024

This past Tuesday, April 23rd, voters across Pennsylvania voted in the primaries for this year’s election cycle. With the fraught political landscapes being traversed by candidates and voters alike in recent years, there were no guarantees as to turnout or results, but final calls are trickling in. 

The Democratic party universally nominated current sitting President Joe Biden as their candidate for the November elections. The Republican party nominated Donald Trump.  

Pennsylvania’s seventeen House districts each secured their results for the candidates who will be vying for their seat in November. District one has Ashley Ehasz (D) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R); district two, incumbent Brendan Boyle (D) and Aaron Bashir (R); district three will see incumbent Dwight Evans (D) being reelected, as there is no opponent in the Republican party; district four has incumbent Madeleine Dean (D) and David Winkler (R); district five has incumbent Mary Gay Scanlon (D) and Alfeia Goodwin (R); district six has incumbent Chrissy Houlahan (D) and Neil Young (R); district seven has incumbent Susan Wild (D) and Ryan Mackenzie (R); district eight has incumbent Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan (R); district nine has Amanda Waldman (D) and incumbent Daniel Meuser (R); district ten has Janelle Stelson (D) and incumbent Scott Perry (R); district eleven has Jim Atkinson (D) and incumbent Lloyd Smucker (R); district twelve has incumbent Summer Lee (D) and James Hayes (R); district thirteen has Beth Farnham (D) and incumbent John Joyce (R); district fourteen has Chris Dziados (D) and incumbent Guy Reschenthaler (R); district fifteen has Zach Womer (D) and incumbent Glenn Thompson (R); district sixteen has Preston Nouri (D) and incumbent Mike Kelly (R); and, finally, district seventeen has incumbent Chris Deluzio (D) and Rob Mercuri (R).

Eugene DePasquale (D) won the Democratic nomination for Attorney General, and Dave Sunday (R) secured the Republican nomination for the same role. Currently, the Attorney General is Michelle Henry (D as of 2023); she did not submit herself for reelection. 

The incumbent Senator, Bob Casey (D), is running for reelection, and secured his Democratic party nomination in this primary. Dave McCormick (R) is the Republican candidate who will be running against Casey. 

United States House Representative Kevin Boyle (D), the incumbent who has been in office for seven terms, lost his reelection seat to new candidate Sean Dougherty. Dougherty is the son of current Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice, Kevin Dougherty (D). State Representative Jim Gregory (R) of the 80th Legislative District lost his current seat to Scott Barger, whose previous occupations include radio station operator and pastor. 

Final elections for these government positions happen November 5th, where voters will decide which candidates will truly fill the open roles for the next election cycle. 

Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
Photo Courtesy of James T. Giffen
Michael C. Pascucci Team Center opens
KLARC representatives speak to BSG as members celebrate last Congress session
Lyndon Beier
