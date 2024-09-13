Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)

Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

Domestic

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met on a debate stage in Philadelphia Tuesday, Sept. 10, as the official nominee for each party. Harris presented her vision of consequential kitchen-table issues for the country, such as the economy, abortion, immigration and American democracy. The vice president highlighted Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election defeat, pointed out his false claims and emphasized his role in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn national abortion rights two years ago. In response, Trump criticized Harris as a Marxist and an extension of Biden’s administration, launching into the kind of personal attacks and tangents seen at his rallies. After the debate, many of the polls showed Harris as the victor, scoring a big-time endorsement from pop artist Taylor Swift, but in an unpredictable election year, it is tough to say whether this one performance will determine the outcome of an already extremely tight race. The Harris campaign has expressed willingness to debate her opponent a second time; the Trump campaign has yet to respond.

In recent years, many cities have been transformed by a surge of immigrants being placed into communities, but this week, the city of Springfield, Ohio made the news. A city of 60,000 predominantly white, blue-collar workers has been made the face of a plethora of false rumors about how Haitian immigrants allegedly ate pets within the community. Speaking at the city’s Haitian Community Help and Support Center on Wednesday Sept. 11, Rose-Thamar Joseph noted that many of the approximately 15,000 immigrants who arrived in recent years were attracted by good job opportunities and the city’s affordability. Longtime residents increasingly resented newcomers for taking factory jobs, driving up housing costs, worsening traffic and putting pressure on city services. Springfield officials have worked to dispel the misinformation, emphasizing that there have been no credible reports of pets being abducted or eaten. Meanwhile, state leaders are stepping in to help address the city’s real challenges and press public officials to stop spreading the fear.

International

On Monday Sept. 8, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announced that she has finished her chemotherapy treatment and will maintain a light schedule of engagements through the end of the year. In her updated statement, she acknowledged that it has been a challenging year for her family, but it has given her a new perspective on life and an appreciation for simple yet meaningful things like “loving and being loved.” She expressed gratitude to her supporters for their kindness and compassion and reassured those battling cancer that she stands with them. The Princess of Wales announced back in March she had been undergoing the early stages of chemotherapy, due to her recent diagnosis, weeks after her father-in-law, King Charles III also revealed he had been suffering from cancer.

On Wednesday Sept. 11, a flash flood swept through a small village in northern Vietnam, killing 30 people and leaving dozens missing. Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV reported that on Tuesday, Sept. 10, a torrent of water rushed down from a mountain in Lao Cai province, burying the hamlet of Lang Nu, home to 35 families, under mud and debris. So far, only about a dozen survivors have been found. Rescuers have recovered 30 bodies and continue searching for approximately 65 others. According to VTV, the death toll from Typhoon Yagi has reached 155, with another 141 people missing and hundreds injured. Most fatalities resulted from floods and landslides, particularly in northwestern Lao Cai province, which borders China and includes Lang Nu and the popular trekking destination of Sapa.

