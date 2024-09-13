The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Award-winning novelist Colson Whitehead speaks at Weis Center
September 13, 2024
Marc Campos/ Occidental College
Provost Sternberg expresses passion for the Bucknell community
September 13, 2024
Bucknell and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to host Inaugural Community International Festival
Bucknell and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to host Inaugural Community International Festival
September 13, 2024
Bucknell abruptly cancels Presidential Fellowship
September 13, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Volleyball’s clean sweep weekend
September 13, 2024
Men’s and Women’s XC both take home top three placements at Lafayette Preview
September 13, 2024
Women’s Soccer defeats St. Joseph’s on the road
September 13, 2024
Football earns first win of season against VMI
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
“Hey, can you let me in please?”: Why I am against Bucknell’s new card access policy
September 13, 2024
Navigating campus life: An international first year’s journey
September 13, 2024
From rankings to belonging: The evolution of a dream
September 13, 2024
Bang for your Buck(nell)
September 13, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The Rise of Chappell Roan
September 13, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 13, 2024
“Starry Night” or stars in the sky?
September 13, 2024
Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil: HBO’s disturbing tale of the captive primate industry
September 13, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Buongiorno to new perspectives: An Italian exchange experience
September 13, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the Fall 2024 Editors!
September 6, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Exploring Lewisburg: Best spots on and off campus
September 6, 2024
Senior Reflection: Reid Fournier
May 10, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)

Michael Taromina, Senior Writer
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

Domestic 

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met on a debate stage in Philadelphia Tuesday, Sept. 10, as the official nominee for each party. Harris presented her vision of consequential kitchen-table issues for the country, such as the economy, abortion, immigration and American democracy. The vice president highlighted Trump’s refusal to accept the 2020 election defeat, pointed out his false claims and emphasized his role in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn national abortion rights two years ago. In response, Trump criticized Harris as a Marxist and an extension of Biden’s administration, launching into the kind of personal attacks and tangents seen at his rallies. After the debate, many of the polls showed Harris as the victor, scoring a big-time endorsement from pop artist Taylor Swift, but in an unpredictable election year, it is tough to say whether this one performance will determine the outcome of an already extremely tight race. The Harris campaign has expressed willingness to debate her opponent a second time; the Trump campaign has yet to respond.

In recent years, many cities have been transformed by a surge of immigrants being placed into communities, but this week, the city of Springfield, Ohio made the news. A city of 60,000 predominantly white, blue-collar workers has been made the face of a plethora of false rumors about how Haitian immigrants allegedly ate pets within the community. Speaking at the city’s Haitian Community Help and Support Center on Wednesday Sept. 11, Rose-Thamar Joseph noted that many of the approximately 15,000 immigrants who arrived in recent years were attracted by good job opportunities and the city’s affordability. Longtime residents increasingly resented newcomers for taking factory jobs, driving up housing costs, worsening traffic and putting pressure on city services. Springfield officials have worked to dispel the misinformation, emphasizing that there have been no credible reports of pets being abducted or eaten. Meanwhile, state leaders are stepping in to help address the city’s real challenges and press public officials to stop spreading the fear.

International

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday Sept. 8, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announced that she has finished her chemotherapy treatment and will maintain a light schedule of engagements through the end of the year. In her updated statement, she acknowledged that it has been a challenging year for her family, but it has given her a new perspective on life and an appreciation for simple yet meaningful things like “loving and being loved.” She expressed gratitude to her supporters for their kindness and compassion and reassured those battling cancer that she stands with them. The Princess of Wales announced back in March she had been undergoing the early stages of chemotherapy, due to her recent diagnosis, weeks after her father-in-law, King Charles III also revealed he had been suffering from cancer.

On Wednesday Sept. 11, a flash flood swept through a small village in northern Vietnam, killing 30 people and leaving dozens missing. Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV reported that on Tuesday, Sept. 10, a torrent of water rushed down from a mountain in Lao Cai province, burying the hamlet of Lang Nu, home to 35 families, under mud and debris. So far, only about a dozen survivors have been found. Rescuers have recovered 30 bodies and continue searching for approximately 65 others. According to VTV, the death toll from Typhoon Yagi has reached 155, with another 141 people missing and hundreds injured. Most fatalities resulted from floods and landslides, particularly in northwestern Lao Cai province, which borders China and includes Lang Nu and the popular trekking destination of Sapa.

(Visited 20 times, 4 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking the Bubble
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
About the Contributor
Michael Taromina
Michael Taromina, Web Editor