From rankings to belonging: The evolution of a dream

I can still vividly recall my freshman year in high school, poring over the QS World University Rankings, a nervous excitement surging through me as I traced the paths that might lead me to my dream school. Like many high school students, I, too, envisioned myself at one of the Ivy League institutions, mesmerized by the halo of prestige that surrounds names like Harvard, Yale and Princeton. It wasn’t just my dream—soon it became the dream of my family as well. For years, my definition of success was simple: Ivy League or nothing. That was my ranking list, and I woke up every day determined to chase that vision. As with most deeply ingrained dreams, this one felt untouchable yet tangible, an almost mystical goal that I worshipped, much like countless other teenagers pouring their hopes into lists that seemed to promise the world. I, too, began my mornings by checking updates and measuring my academic worth against the Ivy League standard.

Like so many others, I was caught in the race—running after numbers on a list, chasing the mirage of prestige. They became the metric by which I and so many of my peers assessed an institution’s worth. They seemed to hold all the answers, dictating which campus was “the best fit” without us even thinking about how our identities intersected with the schools we were considering. Yet, I remained stuck in the mindset that if a college didn’t fall into the top 20, it wasn’t worth my time.

Fortunately, by my junior year, the breadth of possibilities beyond the top 20 began to unfold before me. This shift came when I was first introduced to the concept of liberal arts colleges. At first, they seemed underwhelming, especially when I couldn’t find them in the QS rankings. I remember thinking, “If they don’t even make the list, are they really worth it?” But one day, my college counselor handed me the supplement for Bucknell University, a name I had never encountered on my lists. I started reading it as a sort of mental exercise, never expecting it to impact my future. Yet, something clicked.

While the supplement itself seemed repetitive, it opened a door that made me question my academic path, particularly my choice of major. What began as five minutes of idle reading turned into a pivotal moment in my college journey. The more I explored, the more I realized that perhaps a liberal arts education aligned more with my perspective on what a university should be—a place of exploration and community, rather than a name on a list. As I dug deeper into Bucknell, I discovered its credentials. It consistently ranks among the top 30 liberal arts colleges and is known for its strengths in engineering, economics and the arts.

Story continues below advertisement

For instance, it ranks #105 in Best Colleges in America by Niche, and its programs in foreign languages, business and psychology are highly regarded, particularly for alumni earnings and job placement. Aside from its strong rankings in various categories, what truly captivated me was the sense of community Bucknell promised. It wasn’t about 3,600 individual students—it was about one unified Bison community. That realization became the turning point for me. Bucknell wasn’t just another name to cross off a list; it became a place where I could see myself thriving, both academically and personally.

As I reflect on my journey, I understand now that rankings can hold importance, but they don’t have to be the deciding factor. They can offer insight into an institution’s strengths and reputation, but they should not be the only aspect guiding our choices. There’s more to selecting a college than its position on a list. The decision should come from a place of introspection—knowing who you are and finding a school that resonates with your values.

In closing, I want to share a piece of advice a senior once imparted to me, which I now offer to anyone navigating the college selection process: rankings matter, but they don’t define you. Choose a college that aligns with who you are, not the other way around. It’s tempting to chase after prestige, but ultimately, you need to feel a sense of belonging. The best college is the one where your heart feels at home, even if it’s not the one topping the charts. Because in the end, it’s about the experience, the community and the growth you’ll carry with you far beyond the rankings.

(Visited 33 times, 4 visits today)