Navigating campus life: An international first year’s journey

Shaheryar Asghar, Contributing Writer
September 13, 2024

When I first arrived on campus as an international freshman, it felt both exciting and overwhelming. The campus was so large that it seemed impossible to take it all in at once. The size made it easy to feel lost among the buildings and paths. With so many different cultures and identities around, the challenge was clear: finding my own place. Meeting students from all kinds of backgrounds was eye-opening. Even though we were different, there was a shared kindness that made me feel welcome. During pre-orientation, I started to make connections and got my first sense of friendship.

The real test came during orientation week. The huge number of new faces and the pressure to make friends made it tough. Everyone was trying to find their social group, but the goal wasn’t just to meet people—it was to find those who truly matched your personality. Once classes started, things settled down. Meeting professors and focusing on school was a nice change of pace.

Still, I realized that the campus was more than just a place to study. It was a mix of so many lives, with each student on their own path, and often those paths didn’t seem to cross. Even with busy schedules and academic routines, a feeling of disconnect stayed with me. I wondered if we, as students, would ever truly bond. Clubs and activities were a way to connect with things from our past, but they also showed how hard it was to build a new identity in college.

In the end, adjusting to college life is a balance between staying true to yourself and trying new things. College is a chance to step out of our comfort zones, but it makes us question: Are we really breaking out of our bubbles, or are we just creating new ones? This journey isn’t just about fitting into a new place but about learning how we grow along the way. As we navigate this complex campus life, each step is part of our personal story—a story of growth, connection and finding our place in an ever-changing world.

