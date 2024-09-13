The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Award-winning novelist Colson Whitehead speaks at Weis Center
September 13, 2024
Marc Campos/ Occidental College
Provost Sternberg expresses passion for the Bucknell community
September 13, 2024
Bucknell and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to host Inaugural Community International Festival
September 13, 2024
Bucknell abruptly cancels Presidential Fellowship
September 13, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Volleyball’s clean sweep weekend
September 13, 2024
Men’s and Women’s XC both take home top three placements at Lafayette Preview
September 13, 2024
Women’s Soccer defeats St. Joseph’s on the road
September 13, 2024
Football earns first win of season against VMI
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
“Hey, can you let me in please?”: Why I am against Bucknell’s new card access policy
September 13, 2024
Navigating campus life: An international first year’s journey
September 13, 2024
From rankings to belonging: The evolution of a dream
September 13, 2024
Bang for your Buck(nell)
September 13, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The Rise of Chappell Roan
September 13, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 13, 2024
“Starry Night” or stars in the sky?
September 13, 2024
Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil: HBO’s disturbing tale of the captive primate industry
September 13, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Buongiorno to new perspectives: An Italian exchange experience
September 13, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the Fall 2024 Editors!
September 6, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Exploring Lewisburg: Best spots on and off campus
September 6, 2024
Senior Reflection: Reid Fournier
May 10, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Award-winning novelist Colson Whitehead speaks at Weis Center

Raphael Streitberger, Contributing Writer
September 13, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

As the 14th recipient of the Janet Weis Fellow in Contemporary Letters Award, Colson Whitehead took to the Weis Center stage this past Monday after an introduction and brief medal-bestowing ceremony from President John Bravman. Whitehead is the author of acclaimed works like “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys;” Bucknell’s Class of 2028 was assigned Whitehead’s novel, “Sag Harbor,” as their summer reading. He was deemed “America’s Storyteller” by TIME magazine in 2019. His speech to the assembled students, faculty and staff captivated the crowd and covered topics from career to childhood. 

Throughout high school, Whitehead dreamt of becoming a comic book creator. Though this goal would fade later in life, he still credits Stan Lee, a major contributor to the success of Marvel Comics, as one of his main inspirations for pursuing his literary passion. By college, Whitehead’s aspirations shifted to novels; he wanted to write “the Black ‘Shining,’ or the Black ‘Salem’s Lot.’ If you took any Stephen King title and put the word ‘Black’ in front of it, that’s what [he] wanted to do.”   

Whitehead attempted to become a full-fledged writer during his sophomore year at Harvard University. However, this would prove difficult, as he was denied admission to a writing program twice after submitting “two, five-page epics.” After graduating, Whitehead accepted a job at The Village Voice, a newspaper in New York City, writing reviews for TV, music and books. His first “big break in journalism,” he recalls, was a “think piece about the series finales of the shows ‘Growing Pains’ and ‘Who’s the Boss.’” While Whitehead recognizes the irony of his first popular work, he doesn’t diminish it, as it led to the completion of his first novel. 

Unfortunately, this first book received only rejections from the publishers he sent it to, an experience which he says was “good training for being a writer, because when you’re a writer, no one wants to read your crap. Everyone hates you.” Finally, in 1999, Whitehead published “The Intuitionist,” a fictional novel about difficulties faced in a city dominated by elevator-reliant skyscrapers. “The Intuitionist” jumpstarted his ongoing career as a bestselling author.

“Sag Harbor” was released in 2009. The novel tells the fictionalized, coming-of-age story of a teenage Whitehead and his friends while at his family’s vacation home for the summer. In his speech and later in the Q&A, Whitehead discusses why he wanted to write “Sag Harbor,” what his expectations were, and the novel’s lasting impact on him. “I really wanted to change what I was doing,” Whitehead recalls. “I’d written a bunch of books that are very chilly in terms of tone, cerebral… and I thought that it was important for me to grow as a writer. I [wanted to] write something more personal— have some skin in the game.” Writing “Sag Harbor” was difficult, and at first, he was nervous about what his real-life friends and family would think about their influence on his book. He pushed aside those worries and decided that “the most important thing was telling the truth,” but he also had to ensure an interesting plot and storyline for readers. Later, a member of the audience asked what the realest part of the book was; Whitehead admitted that the scene in which Benji—the main character based on Whitehead as a teenager—steals a six-pack of old coke from a party to hoard it, was inspired by something he had actually done. 

Whitehead believes that “Sag Harbor” made him a better person and a better writer. He holds the novel very close to his heart: “Sag Harbor” preserves his family and friends between its covers. Many of them have passed away over the years. “[I] was trying to preserve a time and place,” he explains, going on to say that he wanted to “do some cultural anthropology” by writing.

