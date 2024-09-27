Building bonds: The Greek life experience at Bucknell

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum
September 27, 2024
Bucknell’s support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear
September 27, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Religious & Spiritual Life holds candlelight vigil for Gaza
September 27, 2024
Faculty motion calls for transparency regarding Bucknell investments
September 27, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football comes out of gates hot to take down Marist
September 27, 2024
Women’s Soccer starts Patriot League play strong
September 27, 2024
Men’s Tennis continues fall season in Pittsburgh
September 27, 2024
Women’s Golf secures top three finish at Roseann Schwartz Invitational
September 27, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Ballot box blues
Ballot box blues
September 27, 2024
Let’s start listening to each other
September 27, 2024
High school 2.0: Weighing the pros and cons of attending a small school
September 27, 2024
Building bonds: The Greek life experience at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Creator economy: how social media influencers become entrepreneurs
September 27, 2024
The golden years: a 61 year-old’s journey to find love 
September 27, 2024
How “The Bachelorette” treated the bachelorette poorly
September 27, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Summer research highlights
September 20, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the new Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
September 20, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Building bonds: The Greek life experience at Bucknell

Josie Duggan, Contributing Writer
September 27, 2024

Bucknell University has seven National Panhellenic Conference chapters, including Kappa Kappa Gamma, Chi Omega, Alpha Xi Delta, Kappa Alpha Theta, Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma and Alpha Delta Pi. There are also seven Interfraternity Council chapters on campus, including Chi Phi, Kappa Alpha Psi, Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Gamma Delta, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi and Sigma Phi Epsilon. 

Sorority Recruitment began for potential new members on Sunday, Sept. 8 and ended on Sunday, Sept. 15 with Bid Day. There are three rounds: Sisterhood, Philanthropy and Preference, during which active members and potential members have conversations to get to know each other. Fraternity recruitment began Sept. 7 and followed a similar orientation. John Murphy ’26, one of Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s recruitment chairs said, “Being on the other side of recruitment is definitely a lot of work but is very worth it! It is great being able to meet new guys and see if they would fit into our chapter. I’m grateful my brothers gave me this opportunity. I believe that we picked brothers who fit our values because that is what matters to us.”

Potential new members were invited to each fraternity’s chapter house over consecutive rounds, with each round getting more selective. Jack Strickland ’26, a member of Lambda Chi Alpha’s recruitment team said, “I almost feel like a low stakes interview round could be valuable, as a lot of the onus is on the PNMs to talk with the active members, and something like this could help more shy kids stand out if they had a good interview or do better in that type of setting.” 

When students returned from Summer break on Aug. 24, there was an air of nerves that was almost palpable around campus. Greek life dominates the social scene at Bucknell with just under 50 percent of eligible students participating. For some people, joining Greek life has been a defining factor of their time at Bucknell, and for those vying to join, a bid determines who you will be spending the majority of your time in college with. Most new members cited “seeking community and genuine friendships” as their primary reason for joining a sorority or fraternity. Despite the stress, Madeleine Vogel ’27 mentioned she had “great conversations with all of the chapters.” In the end, though, “I am very happy with where I ended up, and it is true that you will end up where you need to be, regardless of the upsets you may face during recruitment.”

Recruitment practice began for various sororities on Aug. 28. Active members would practice conversational tactics and organizational technicalities for a few hours each day. It is no secret that recruitment is an incredibly high-stress time for both active members and potential new members. Carol Anne Bredeson ’26, a member of Delta Gamma’s recruitment team, said, “At times, recruitment was honestly more stressful than finals season.” Though she was partially joking, the stress of recruitment is certainly evident. Professors even noted students being distracted and not engaging as much in classes over the recruitment period. 

For me, the period of recruitment proved to be a time of sleep deprivation and emotional turmoil. Being a member of my sorority’s recruitment team was rewarding, certainly, but also emotionally challenging. The goal of recruitment is to begin building strong relationships, so it was difficult to have wonderful conversations and then see the potential new member end up elsewhere. Recruitment can result in you questioning your own self-worth and ability to forge connections. For something that is meant to be as exciting as this process is, it was emotionally draining for many, including myself. 

Some pertinent changes to the recruitment system could make the process easier on the entire campus, especially for potential new members and active members of Greek life. Strickland proposes, “I would definitely make rush a semester earlier. There are a lot of freshman guys who have nothing to do for their first year here, and I feel it would be prudent to push rush forward.” For sorority recruitment, perhaps having a system in place where all new members are guaranteed a bid, even with the Single Intentional Preference caveat that some women choose to utilize. 

Despite these issues in the recruitment system, Greek life remains a dominant force on Bucknell’s campus and a positive way to meet people. There were 357 women who intended to join a sorority this September—almost 50 more than last year. The Greek life community only seems to be expanding from here as the number of people interested in Greek life continues to grow.

