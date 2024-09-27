High school 2.0: Weighing the pros and cons of attending a small school

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum
September 27, 2024
Bucknell’s support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear
September 27, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Religious & Spiritual Life holds candlelight vigil for Gaza
September 27, 2024
Faculty motion calls for transparency regarding Bucknell investments
September 27, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football comes out of gates hot to take down Marist
September 27, 2024
Women’s Soccer starts Patriot League play strong
September 27, 2024
Men’s Tennis continues fall season in Pittsburgh
September 27, 2024
Women’s Golf secures top three finish at Roseann Schwartz Invitational
September 27, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Ballot box blues
Ballot box blues
September 27, 2024
Let’s start listening to each other
September 27, 2024
High school 2.0: Weighing the pros and cons of attending a small school
September 27, 2024
Building bonds: The Greek life experience at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Creator economy: how social media influencers become entrepreneurs
September 27, 2024
The golden years: a 61 year-old’s journey to find love 
September 27, 2024
How “The Bachelorette” treated the bachelorette poorly
September 27, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Summer research highlights
September 20, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the new Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
September 20, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Categories:

High school 2.0: Weighing the pros and cons of attending a small school

India Smith, Contributing Writer
September 27, 2024

Bucknell’s student body is the same size as my high school in Greenwich, Conn. As a high school student, running into friends wherever I went was great. Arguably, that still stands. Having a close-knit community is always a plus when it comes to events and games. It is a perk of attending a small liberal arts school. That is to say, however, you are equally as likely to run into an opposition. As a first year who landed here just a month ago, I thankfully have yet to develop any. I would imagine that, as an upperclassman, it must be a daily battle to find your opposition around every corner. My philosophy is that you should embrace the small scale of students and avoid forming enemies as much as humanly possible. If you are prone to being an opponent yourself, Penn State is a better fit for you. 

One of the main reasons I chose Bucknell was actually for its high school-like size. I found that in high school when I could form a connection with my teachers, I was more willing to be engaged in class discussions and ask for help when needed, especially the teachers that I could gossip with, like my Spanish teacher, Garcita, back home. Studies have shown that you do, in fact, learn more while in a smaller class. Imagine all of your classes consisting of huge lecture halls where the professor does not care if you even show up. Being in a small school encourages you to be alert and attentive in class, and your professors are far more accessible. At a bigger school, the ratio between students and faculty grows more uneven, and professors are less readily available to help you one-on-one. It is a small price to pay for getting tired of seeing the same people. If you are having trouble with the lack of new scenery, remember that you did come here for the education. With that, it is always a pro to be comfortable and situated and not constantly have to start from scratch with new people. 

A con to consider is that cliques are unavoidable in a small school. There are divides among the student body similar to that of high school groups—nerds, jocks, etc. It can work to your advantage because you will naturally gravitate towards people with similar interests. Organizations like student government and clubs are great ways to meet people with similar values and goals. There are other, active options to meet like-minded peers: go to the gym and try chatting with the people around you, playing club sports and taking workout classes. If you are not the public speaker type or big into working out, try getting a job or volunteering on or off campus. The Scratching Post cat café is a 100 percent volunteer-run initiative that needs students to help whenever possible. Even getting a job at the library desk is a low-risk job that pushes you to interact with others on a daily basis. A high school-sized college is what you make of it, so make the best of it.

