Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum
September 27, 2024
Bucknell’s support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear
September 27, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Religious & Spiritual Life holds candlelight vigil for Gaza
September 27, 2024
Faculty motion calls for transparency regarding Bucknell investments
September 27, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football comes out of gates hot to take down Marist
September 27, 2024
Women’s Soccer starts Patriot League play strong
September 27, 2024
Men’s Tennis continues fall season in Pittsburgh
September 27, 2024
Women’s Golf secures top three finish at Roseann Schwartz Invitational
September 27, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Ballot box blues
September 27, 2024
Let’s start listening to each other
September 27, 2024
High school 2.0: Weighing the pros and cons of attending a small school
September 27, 2024
Building bonds: The Greek life experience at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Creator economy: how social media influencers become entrepreneurs
September 27, 2024
The golden years: a 61 year-old’s journey to find love 
September 27, 2024
How “The Bachelorette” treated the bachelorette poorly
September 27, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Summer research highlights
September 20, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the new Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
September 20, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
Bucknell’s support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear

Raphael Streitberger, Contributing Writer
September 27, 2024

National Banned Book Week, a time for readers all across the country to speak out against censorship and the banning of books in America, is running from Sept. 22 through 28 this year. Begun in 1982 by Judith Krug, a librarian and former director of the Office of Intellectual Freedom for the American Library Association (ALA), this year marks the 42nd anniversary of the event.

The ALA organizes banned books read-outs in public libraries across the country and provides resources for anyone looking to combat censorship; they also track instances of a given book being challenged or banned. But because many contests are unreported, and parameters for banning vary across counties and school districts, tracking all banned books is extremely difficult. This year, the number of challenged books that the ALA tracked is a record breaker: 4,240 unique and new titles were recorded, an increase of 65 percent from 2022 (which had 2,571 titles). Of these challenges, 54 percent took place in public libraries and 39 percent in school libraries. Most complaints were filed by patrons (28 percent), followed by parents (24 percent) and pressure groups (21 percent ). 

Bucknell University has participated in Banned Book Week for many years. Even during COVID, when engagements were held remotely, a Zoom meeting was held to discuss James Joyce’s infamous and oft-banned novel Ulysses. This year, Bucknell’s Library and Information Technology department partnered with the English department and Downtown Lewisburg book store Mondragon Books to organize a series of events all aimed at raising awareness about the banning of books around the country. The events began on Monday, Sept. 23, with an on-campus read-out of banned and challenged books, followed by a game of themed “Jeopardy” covering the same topic on Tuesday. Jason Snyder, Librarian and Communications and Outreach Coordinator for Bertrand Library, attended both events. He recalled multiple passages from children’s books and novels being read, as well as a passage from the Bible— a book that many forget has been challenged numerous times in the US for varying reasons. 

On Wednesday, Judy Blume’s documentary “Judy Blume Forever” was shown, reflecting on her tenure as an author whose works have frequently been challenged in libraries and schools. Finally, on Thursday, there was a read-out in Mondragon books, where members of the Lewisburg and Bucknell community came together to read passages of their favorite banned books aloud. 

Snyder hopes that Bucknell’s support of banned books week will “promote access to all kinds of books for all kinds of people, in all types of libraries.” He shares his thanks to Katherine Furlong and Sam Keller of the Library department, Elena Machado and Chase Gregory of the English department and Sarajane Snyder of Mondragon Books, for their collaboration in organizing this event on- and off-campus. All involved share Snyder’s passion for raising awareness for challenged books. 

Bucknell hopes, through supporting banned books week, that more institutions will follow suit— especially elementary, middle and high schools, as these are the ones most commonly affected by the banning of books. 

Further information on how you can get involved with the fight against banning books may be found on the American Library Association’s website.

