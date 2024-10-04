The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

October 4, 2024
Bucknell’s best study spots

India Smith, Contributing Writer
October 4, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian

What better way to judge a college than by its prime study spots? Luckily, Bucknell is filled with a variety of great places suited for each unique student. Whether you’re seeking a quiet corner or a bustling hub of activity, there’s a perfect spot for everyone. To find out where the best places are, I called upon the most studious people I know to answer this question, and they provided me with a diverse range of suggestions. Now, I’ll take you on the journey to find the best study spot at Bucknell.

Amalia Benenati ’28 personally enjoys studying at the 7th Street Café. She says, “I like how close it is to Smith, I like that I can get coffee and I like the atmosphere and ambiance!”

I have to agree with Benenati. The booths in the café create a cozy, studious environment. However, its location may be less convenient depending on where you live. That said, if you’re willing to take a stroll across campus, the café’s warm and inviting vibe makes the trek worthwhile.

Keegan Munoz ’28 offered a thoughtful reply, saying, “I’d say the Vaughan Lit library and Rooke Science Greenhouse are some of my favorite spots to study, for the similar reason that I personally think they are the most beautiful places on campus. They both offer an amazing amount of surface area for me to lay out all my work without feeling cramped or out of place. In general, the vibes of both areas foster productivity and aesthetics.”

Beautifully said, Keegan! The Willard Smith Library in the Vaughan Literature Building has a historic, academic charm, which, in my opinion, makes it one of the best spots based on aesthetics alone. The Rooke Science Greenhouse, with its refreshing greenery, offers a chill atmosphere that sets it apart from other study locations on campus. Brennan Lane ’28 also commented that he likes “having a vantage point,” proving that the Greenhouse’s serene scenery appeals to many.

As for Lane’s personal favorite? The top floor of the Elaine Langone Center. He says, “There’s a palpable presence of hard work in the air. Plus, it’s close enough to grab snacks often.” A critical factor for student-athletes! I completely agree. Being surrounded by others deeply immersed in their work motivates me to stay focused. The top floor of the Elaine Langone Center ranks high on my list as well, thanks to that undeniable atmosphere of productivity.

Now, if I had to choose the best spot for studying, I’d put two options on the table: the first and second floors of the Bertrand Library. Both floors offer seats by the windows, and the second floor in particular provides a “vantage point,” overlooking the scenic landscape of Bucknell. The greenery of the Academic Quad and the view of the surrounding hills create an inspiring backdrop for any study session. When I have time between classes, sitting by the window on the first floor—where I can enjoy a bagel and watch the clouds drift over the quad—is the perfect way to start the day. The combination of scenery and peaceful atmosphere makes Bertrand Library my top pick for a prime study spot.

Ultimately, Bucknell is home to a wide variety of study spaces, each offering its own unique vibe. Whether you prefer the vibrant energy of 7th Street Café or the tranquility of Bertrand Library, there’s no shortage of great spots to help you stay focused and productive. While everyone has their favorite place, one thing is clear: Bucknell’s study spots cater to every student’s needs, offering a blend of aesthetics, comfort and inspiration. It’s up to you to decide which spot suits your style best, but the options are certainly plentiful.

20/20? Nah, 20/400!