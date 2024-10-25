Wait, they endorse who? Celebrities’ presidential endorsements and if they matter

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
“We’re always in transition”: W. Kamau Bell speaks at Bucknell Forum
October 25, 2024
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
October 25, 2024
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
October 25, 2024
DEI Resources launch ‘My Culture is not a Costume’ campaign
October 25, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 25, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey secures fourth straight win against Lehigh
October 25, 2024
Julianna Hill / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer takes down Army 1-0
October 25, 2024
Women’s Swim and Dive dominates Boston University
October 25, 2024
Men’s Tennis concludes strong weekend at ITA Regionals
October 25, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 25, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 25, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Photos Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Attention politicians: We’re sick of the ads
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
How you can tell COVID-19 happened at Bucknell
October 25, 2024
Wait, they endorse who? Celebrities’ presidential endorsements and if they matter
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
October 25, 2024
Gentrification, germs and cringy romance: “Abbott Elementary” is back!
October 25, 2024
A holiday-free autumn playlist
October 25, 2024
“Like a Prayer”: The sound of redemption
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Homecoming Highlights!
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Meet Professor Apollonya Porcelli
October 25, 2024
Gavin Homsany / The Bucknellian
Exploring Bucknell’s Outdoor Education & Leadership program
October 11, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Fall fun at Bucknell and in Lewisburg
October 11, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Wait, they endorse who? Celebrities’ presidential endorsements and if they matter

Alexandra Balsamo, Senior Writer
October 25, 2024

The upcoming presidential election may be one of the most cut-throat and close elections we have seen in American history. With the running of former President Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Biden and the new presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who took the Democratic nomination after incumbent president Joe Biden dropped out of the election in July, tensions couldn’t be higher. America has never seemed so polarized and both candidates have strong support systems. During the course of the campaign, we have seen the endorsement of presidential candidates through celebrities. But how much sway do these endorsements have on polls?

 To start, let’s take a look at the celebrity endorsements that Harris has received during her run for the presidency. Harris has received endorsements from many household names, including Anne Hathaway, Cher, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Lawrence, to name a few. She also snagged an endorsement from Taylor Swift, which many would say is her most notable celebrity endorsement. Swift publicly endorsed Harris with an Instagram post, signing it a “childless cat lady,” which alluded to a comment that J.D. Vance made about Harris in a 2021 Fox News interview. Another celebrity endorsement she received was from George Clooney who had, prior to his decision to do so, said that incumbent president Joe Biden needed to withdraw from the election. 

Now, let’s move on to celebrities who have endorsed Trump. Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Sexyy Red and 50 Cent have endorsed Trump’s presidency. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has also endorsed Trump as president publicly since 2016. Another celebrity who has endorsed Trump is Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, who has been previously under fire for the comments he made about female graduates at Benedictine College. Butker, who is openly a very religious man, has made comments about how he supports Trump due to his “pro-life” policies. Elon Musk is also an intense Trump endorser. Musk has donated a whopping 75 million dollars to the Trump campaign, supported Trump on his social platform “X” and attended rallies.

So, do these endorsements have an impact? Many political scientists think they do, specifically for the younger generation of voters. Hamline University political science professor David Schultz has reported that Swift’s endorsement post for Harris drove over 400,000 people to vote.gov, which is a website that helps to get people registered to vote. Similarly, Musk’s endorsements have helped the Trump campaign immensely. By running “X”, Musk has been able to put out as much Trump propaganda as he pleases, which gets Trump’s messages across to a broader audience. Since almost everyone uses social media, it is the perfect platform for candidates and endorsers to get messages across. 

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, I would say that celebrity endorsements have a sway in elections and voter turnout. If you view someone in high regard, then you will be more inclined to think and act in similar ways that they do. These endorsements have significantly impacted first-time voters and younger voters as a whole. While celebrity endorsements can impact your voting decision, it is essential to do your own research on the candidates and their platforms; don’t vote a certain way because your favorite celebrity is. This election is extremely close, so whether you are voting blue or red, make sure you register and vote! Your voice matters. 

(Visited 91 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Photos Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Attention politicians: We’re sick of the ads
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
How you can tell COVID-19 happened at Bucknell
Three Bs of the Big B
Midterm Mayhem
A whole new ballgame: The case for compensating college athletes