How you can tell COVID-19 happened at Bucknell

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
“We’re always in transition”: W. Kamau Bell speaks at Bucknell Forum
October 25, 2024
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
October 25, 2024
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
October 25, 2024
DEI Resources launch ‘My Culture is not a Costume’ campaign
October 25, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 25, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey secures fourth straight win against Lehigh
October 25, 2024
Julianna Hill / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer takes down Army 1-0
October 25, 2024
Women’s Swim and Dive dominates Boston University
October 25, 2024
Men’s Tennis concludes strong weekend at ITA Regionals
October 25, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 25, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 25, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Photos Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Attention politicians: We’re sick of the ads
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
How you can tell COVID-19 happened at Bucknell
October 25, 2024
Wait, they endorse who? Celebrities’ presidential endorsements and if they matter
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
October 25, 2024
Gentrification, germs and cringy romance: “Abbott Elementary” is back!
October 25, 2024
A holiday-free autumn playlist
October 25, 2024
“Like a Prayer”: The sound of redemption
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Homecoming Highlights!
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Meet Professor Apollonya Porcelli
October 25, 2024
Gavin Homsany / The Bucknellian
Exploring Bucknell’s Outdoor Education & Leadership program
October 11, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Fall fun at Bucknell and in Lewisburg
October 11, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

How you can tell COVID-19 happened at Bucknell

Kayla Howie, Senior Writer
October 25, 2024

For the most part, we live in a time where we aren’t wearing masks in classrooms and we can be less than six feet apart, but there are definitely still some small remnants from COVID-19 in our daily lives. It’s the little things that will impact us and our generation as a whole for the rest of our lives. Some of them are actually good and the lessons gained from our shared experiences in quarantine will serve us well, but others… Well, I hope we can learn to fix them.

First of all, we are much more flexible about when and where we work together. We are quicker to jump to Zoom to make a time that works for everyone, and there are Zoom options for a lot of opportunities, like interviews and internships, that earlier would’ve been forced in person. This is good and bad because sometimes there is a lot more to gain from meeting in person, but it allows us to be more efficient and argue less about meeting coordination.

Because we are so used to being on Zoom, either with cameras on or off, a small enough square that we are sure people aren’t looking at us, we have gotten REALLY bad at reacting properly during presentations. Not only do we give completely blank stares at presenters as if they can’t see below our eyes, but we also provide presenters with no energy or cues as to whether we understand or are enjoying their presentation. As a student presenter, this is agonizing; I cannot even imagine how professors deal with us like this on a daily basis. 

This has real-world consequences as we move into jobs with more presentations and some client-facing as well. We should be reacting even on Zoom, but when we are in person there is absolutely an expectation to be engaged in the material we are viewing. We have gotten way too used to watching media alone and not laughing when things are funny to the point that when we’re in person and someone is desperately trying to be engaging they get nothing in return. We all know how horrible it feels to try to tell a joke and have no one laugh, so why do we hang professors and guest speakers out to dry all the time?

Story continues below advertisement

We have lost some of the social cues in facial expressions and body language to know how to react because we got so used to only seeing people from the shoulders up or just their eyes in person. We need to work on that again. It’s great that we are learning to adapt to our changing environment and be more flexible with people, take illness more seriously and give people the time they need to recover. But we can’t lose other parts of our humanity in the process and stare blankly at people when we are not in a small group discussion. The Bucknell landscape is as much the same as before COVID as it is now, but these differences make it clear that something happened and we need to think about whether we want to keep that or not.

(Visited 86 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Photos Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Attention politicians: We’re sick of the ads
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
Wait, they endorse who? Celebrities’ presidential endorsements and if they matter
Three Bs of the Big B
Midterm Mayhem
A whole new ballgame: The case for compensating college athletes