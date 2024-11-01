The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Small campus, big 'opps'

Malika Ali, Opinions Co-Editor
November 1, 2024
Bucknell’s undergraduate population hovers around 3,846 students. That might sound like a lot on paper, but when you live on a campus where everyone knows each other, it can feel more like a big high school than a college. Let’s be honest: the perks of a small school are pretty clear. You get individualized academic attention, it’s easy to make friends and the campus starts to feel familiar quickly. I can’t even imagine how overwhelming starting college in a huge city with 40,000 students around you is, but the social side of a small campus? That’s a different story—one nobody really prepares you for.

At a school this size, the social dynamics have a way of catching you off guard. You could have any kind of falling-out or awkward interaction with someone and suddenly it feels like the whole campus is aware of it. The tea, or gossip, spreads around so fast it’s like everyone’s playing one giant game of telephone. Anything even resembling “beef” becomes a publicly broadcasted story. My sophomore year was so packed with campus drama that I actually had to start practicing mindfulness just to deal with the constant run-ins and social tension. I mean, imagine needing meditation to handle simply walking through the Elaine Langone Center (ELC)! It’s one of those stories that seems impossible if you try explaining it to someone at a big school. “Yeah, I literally had to close my eyes and take deep breaths just to go get lunch.” They’d never believe it.

And it doesn’t even matter if you’re not the drama type or are just trying to keep to yourself; somehow, you’ll still end up connected to something or someone. Once any interaction out of the ordinary happens to you on campus, it’s like you’re on a show everyone’s watching. The same halls and buildings that make Bucknell feel cozy and connected can also make it feel impossible to have a private life. I can’t tell you how many times I or someone that I know runs into the same “opps” multiple times a day in the most random places. I’m so used to it that I practically have an unspoken nod of acknowledgment routine at this point. It’s kind of hilarious and also kind of exhausting.

Now, could Bucknell try to help out with this social phenomenon? Sure, they could attempt a few “solutions” to lighten the load on students. Maybe make the library a strict “beef-free” zone, where talking about social drama is banned, and you can focus in peace. Or even schedule “conflict-free” hours in the ELC, where we all agree to coexist in peace for a while, letting everyone get their lunch without dodging stares. Honestly, they could even issue kits complete with hats and oversized sunglasses, for those really trying to go incognito. 

But let’s face it—no structural change is really going to solve this. At the end of the day, the campus itself is not the problem. We’re in a small community and that’s just how it is. So, the real solution? Adjusting your approach to the situation.

For first-years and anyone finding themselves being thrown into the social whirlpool, let me share the biggest lesson I’ve learned: keep your business private and avoid getting involved in anyone else’s. You’d think this would be obvious, but at a small school, it’s easier said than done. The second you say something, everyone knows. The second you ask a question, everyone’s speculating. And if you decide to “helpfully” share something about someone else? Let’s just say the gossip chain will keep your name in circulation for a while. 

I’ve found it so important to just stay lowkey and set your boundaries. It’s easy to get pulled into things, but the best way to keep your own life manageable is to avoid oversharing, dodge the drama when you can and stick to your own lane. Keep your business private, stay out of everyone else’s and you’ll find your life a lot more peaceful for it. Bucknell has plenty to offer, and while the social quirks of a small campus may come with challenges, they can also teach resilience, boundaries and above all how to laugh it all off and keep pushing.

