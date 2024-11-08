Why the election played out the way it did

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Lily Nobunaga / The Bucknellian (note, this graphic is from the 2020 election, so district colors may not be accurate for 2024)
United States election results finalized, students respond
November 8, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Recent email updates from Public Safety
November 8, 2024
Bucknell to host 19th annual Susquehanna River Symposium
November 8, 2024
Bucknell formalizes partnership with Matriculate to expand access for underserved students
November 8, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer named regular season Patriot League Champions
November 8, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football snaps losing streak with win over Lafayette
November 8, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo takes down Mount St. Mary’s
November 8, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer finishes regular season Patriot League Co-Champions
November 8, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Why the election played out the way it did
November 8, 2024
The pieces of life
November 8, 2024
A night at the opera
November 8, 2024
The campus Hunger Games
November 8, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Review: COIN “isn’t afraid of music anymore”
November 8, 2024
“Chef’s Table: Noodles” Review: How the Netflix series satisfies a craving beyond the stomach 
November 8, 2024
The writer’s curse
November 8, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
October 31, 2024
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
October 31, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Why the election played out the way it did

Alexandra Balsamo, Senior Writer
November 8, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore

The presidential election ended with Donald Trump being named the 47th president of the United States. The AP called the race with Trump at 295 electoral votes and Harris at 226 (you need 270 to win). So, why did the election have the outcome it did? Why did Trump outperform Harris? What factors led to the election and who won?

Firstly, Trump has extremely impressive loyalty among his voters. Since running in 2016, Trump has acquired some of the most persistent and faithful voters. He has created a strong connection with his voters through his campaigns that worked in his favor. Trump gained increased support among young adult voters, going up 35 percent in 2020 to 42 percent in this election cycle. One reason for this is the popularity of Joe Rogan’s podcast, on which both Vice President Elect JD Vance and Trump appeared, particularly among young men.

The Trump team was focused on creating an agenda to mobilize voters with issues he knew they felt strongly about. For instance, Trump put out negative discourse in the South on Harris, specifically targeting her policies on transgender people. Trump knew his audience was against her policies on this matter, which gained him significant support, especially in the battleground state of Georgia. Another smart move made by Trump was his doubling down on the fact that he would veto a national abortion ban and would be leaving the issue of abortion up to the states. This statement gained him the support of a larger democratic number that may not have voted for him otherwise. Furthermore, this comment didn’t lose him any support, as he still had 81 percent of the evangelical vote, which was unchanged from the last election. 

As for Harris, she had issues off the bat. First, she was campaigning behind the shadow of incumbent President Joe Biden. Biden has had meager approval ratings since his first year in office and has been an unpopular president with unpopular policies. Harris, as his acting Vice President, has supported him throughout his presidency and into her campaign. Prior to his decision to drop out and the nomination of her as Democratic nominee, she endorsed Biden wholeheartedly, even though he was showing signs of being mentally unwell. After he dropped out, Harris put her total effort into her own campaign, making a full 180 on her complete trust and support that Biden could seek reelection. This reflected poorly on Harris, making people question her as a presidential candidate. Biden’s reluctance to drop out of the race until the last second he could also put a dent in Harris’ campaign, as the Democratic party had to rush and rally behind a new candidate. 

Story continues below advertisement

Harris also had issues with her agenda and how it played out for her. She chose to focus her campaign on reproductive rights, mainly to incentivize women to come out and vote. This didn’t do anything for her in the long run, as the women’s vote did not increase from its 2020 levels. Harris also lost some Democratic male votes, going down from 48 percent to 43 percent. 

She also was building from the Biden administration and his policies, which were wildly unpopular and, therefore, didn’t go over well with voters. Harris refused to separate from Biden and his policies despite their little support. Trump honed in on his economic policy, which pulled in significant support as inflation was at an average of 1.9 percent during his presidency. Biden’s average was 5.2 percent, with the highest levels of inflation being at 9.1 percent in June of 2022, which was the highest inflation increase the country has seen in 40 years. Choosing not to separate from Biden’s policies lost Harris a lot of support. 

Overall, Trump has gained a loyalty that is unmatched in modern politics. He has policies that people know, and he knows how to work a crowd to his advantage. Harris had struggles separating herself from the unpopular incumbent president, Biden, and didn’t focus on issues that may have been vital to winning the race. Overall, both candidates held strong campaigns, and the 2024 election will surely be one that goes down in the history books. 

(Visited 62 times, 8 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
The pieces of life
A night at the opera
The campus Hunger Games
How can I get people to come to my events?
Bucknell programming and the paradox of choice
Pot—good or not?
More in Top Stories
Lily Nobunaga / The Bucknellian (note, this graphic is from the 2020 election, so district colors may not be accurate for 2024)
United States election results finalized, students respond
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Recent email updates from Public Safety
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer named regular season Patriot League Champions
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer finishes regular season Patriot League Co-Champions
“Chef’s Table: Noodles” Review: How the Netflix series satisfies a craving beyond the stomach 
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory