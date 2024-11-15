Bucknellians “Par-Tee” it up with Friday night mini golf

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
November 15, 2024
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell’s Fall Concert
November 15, 2024
Candidates announced for upcoming BSG election
November 15, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer heading to Patriot League Championship
November 15, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swimming and Diving goes 2-1 at quad meet
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football extends winning streak to two after win over Fordham
November 15, 2024
Volleyball goes 12-2 in Patriot League play to set record
November 15, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Convenience killed Black Friday
November 15, 2024
Image Courtesy of Andrew Z. Colvin
Our fight to save the planet
November 15, 2024
The final stretch: First semester burnout
November 15, 2024
Why buying college books feels like a comedy of errors
November 15, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Yayoi Kusama, “Infinity Mirror Room”, 2017, National Gallery Singapore Photo Courtesy of Flickr User Choo Yut Shing
Is intentionality overrated?
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“GUTS World Tour” movie offers the best seat in the house
November 15, 2024
It’s that time of year: Friendsgiving
November 15, 2024
“ThanksKilling”: Holiday cinema at its most fowl
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell seniors reflect on their journeys through the University’s Voice Performance
November 15, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Tuning in to WVBU’s 100 year anniversary
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknellians “Par-Tee” it up with Friday night mini golf

Ava Kamlet, Contributing Writer
November 15, 2024

The Mini Golf “Par-Tee” on Nov. 8, hosted by Bucknell’s CORE club at the CAP Center, was a night of competition, fun and lots of yummy bites. Students, though they remained in the comfort of the climate-controlled ELC, were invited into a space decorated to mimic a true course. 

But there weren’t just simple, blasé putting holes set out for students to play! Creative themes, from Hershey’s chocolate to strings of holiday lights, were assigned to each step of the course. Groups of friends strategically targeted their favorite setups to golf at first. With many prospective golfers present, lines queued behind most of the putting holes.  

Upon entering, Bucknellians were able to claim a golf club and a couple of golf balls before getting straight to playing. Some groups made a competition of keeping diligent scores and comparing results, while others were more relaxed and simply putted as their hearts desired. Kevin Duong ’25 golfed “three holes-in-one in a row,” which was very exciting for him. 

In addition to the mini golf setup, there was a provision of snacks available, carefully selected to mimic an immersive “country club” vibe. The food spread included potato wedges and “TEE Sandwiches,” a play on classic “tea sandwiches,” of which there were several options, including pimento cheese, chicken and cucumber hummus. For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, there were peach-filled vanilla cupcakes available, each decorated with the golf theme in mind. 

Story continues below advertisement

The snacks were such a hit that it was hard to keep the trays full! After being asked what the best food choice was, Jaylen Scott ’27 explained how “[he] tried everything” but “it’s definitely the pimento sandwich.” Those sandwiches, in particular, seemed to be a big hit, potentially due to the “smoky bacon taste” that Ma’kea Regis ’27 described, after enjoying one herself. 

After completing nine putting holes in the course, students were given the opportunity to try for a prize at a Plinko game. Potential prizes covered almost every category of treat, from Arizona iced tea, cookies, candy and other tasty treats to golf-theme stress balls, tiger plush keychains and drink vouchers for Seventh Street Cafe. Maddy Kalaigian ’25 shared that her “favorite part” of the evening’s prize-winning attempts was when she “won a $5 drink voucher” that she’s excited to “use for milkshakes.”

This Mini Golf “Par-Tee” was CORE’s “New Member Event,” an opportunity for those new to the organization to take the wheel and plan an all-campus event collaboratively, without the help of more seasoned members. The experience gave these new members the opportunity to get involved with the club and the Bucknell community on their own terms, which opened up some new perspectives and honed their event-planning skills. Jules Pia ’28, one of the new members of CORE, explained how she “liked having some authority on campus and being able to do stuff for [her] community.”

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
Candidates announced for upcoming BSG election
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
Lily Nobunaga / The Bucknellian (note, this graphic is from the 2020 election, so district colors may not be accurate for 2024)
United States election results finalized, students respond