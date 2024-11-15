Why buying college books feels like a comedy of errors

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
November 15, 2024
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell’s Fall Concert
November 15, 2024
Candidates announced for upcoming BSG election
November 15, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer heading to Patriot League Championship
November 15, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swimming and Diving goes 2-1 at quad meet
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football extends winning streak to two after win over Fordham
November 15, 2024
Volleyball goes 12-2 in Patriot League play to set record
November 15, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Convenience killed Black Friday
November 15, 2024
Image Courtesy of Andrew Z. Colvin
Our fight to save the planet
November 15, 2024
The final stretch: First semester burnout
November 15, 2024
Why buying college books feels like a comedy of errors
November 15, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Yayoi Kusama, “Infinity Mirror Room”, 2017, National Gallery Singapore Photo Courtesy of Flickr User Choo Yut Shing
Is intentionality overrated?
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“GUTS World Tour” movie offers the best seat in the house
November 15, 2024
It’s that time of year: Friendsgiving
November 15, 2024
“ThanksKilling”: Holiday cinema at its most fowl
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell seniors reflect on their journeys through the University’s Voice Performance
November 15, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Tuning in to WVBU’s 100 year anniversary
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Why buying college books feels like a comedy of errors

Shaheryar Asghar, Senior Writer
November 15, 2024

Every semester, there’s a familiar scene on college campuses: students strolling into the bookstore with optimism… and walking out a little lighter—emotionally and financially. Why? The cost of textbooks is enough to make anyone feel like they just paid for VIP tickets to a one-semester show.

Let’s talk numbers. Imagine you’re an economics major (perfectly appropriate, since this whole ordeal feels like an exercise in applied economics). You head to the campus bookstore to pick up your trusty macroeconomics book, only to find it’s priced at a cool $170. Even if you think, “Hey, I’ll just rent it,” you’re still dropping $150 to borrow it temporarily! Who knew renting knowledge was practically as expensive as owning it?

For students already juggling tuition, housing and meal plans, it can feel like an endless series of “hidden fees.” Tuition? Sure, they expected that. Dorm costs? Got it. But forking over triple digits for a few hundred pages that may or may not be useful again? That one stings. And it doesn’t help that the next semester, a “new edition” of that same book will come out with minor updates, making the version they just paid for practically prehistoric in textbook years.

Imagine this from the bookstore’s point of view. It’s like they’re running an exclusive club called “The Book Edition of the Month” where each book is available for just long enough to be overpriced, and then replaced with a “new and improved” edition that’s only slightly different. If the bookstore were a character, it would probably say something like, “Hey, we’re just here to serve you! Sure, we’re the only place in town where you can get this exact version… but that’s just lucky for you!”

Story continues below advertisement

Even though we all understand it’s not Barnes and Nobles’ fault directly—they’re following the publisher’s pricing—students can’t help but feel they’re caught in a never-ending cycle of supply, demand and wallet depletion. And majors across campus feel the pinch.

So what’s the solution? Some professors are stepping up by assigning open-source materials or ebooks, making life a little easier on students’ wallets. Others suggest waiting until after the first week to see if the textbook is really necessary. And some students have perfected the art of the library hunt, racing to get a reference copy before they’re all checked out for the semester.

Ultimately, the textbook tango might be here to stay for a while, but there’s hope that with a little creative thinking, the next generation of students won’t have to spend a fortune on books they’ll only need for a short stint. Until then, we’ll just have to keep laughing (and budgeting) our way through the semester, thankful for every used, rented and borrowed copy that gets us one step closer to graduation—without breaking the bank.

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Convenience killed Black Friday
Image Courtesy of Andrew Z. Colvin
Our fight to save the planet
The final stretch: First semester burnout
The social implications of Donald Trump’s victory
Daylight Ending’s Time
Lululemon to Lewisburg? Unlikely.