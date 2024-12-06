How can the campus community better support mental health in the wake of finals approaching?

In the words of an anonymous YikYak user, “you know you’re a Bucknell student when you take a break from your work to do work in another class.” With finals week approaching, stress and assignments tend to accumulate and can feel like an inescapable burden. Study marathons, caffeine dependence, freezing weather and pressure to perform academically can completely overtake the supposed holiday spirit of the winter season, not to mention the immediate dive head-first into work following a much-needed and quick fleeting Thanksgiving Break. As daunting as it can be, mental health should always remain a priority supported by both the student body and the institution itself. Here are some examples of how the campus community can come together to bolster mental health as finals approach.

One of the most important parts of fostering a supportive campus community is removing the stigma around talking about mental health struggles. Mental health is real and something almost everyone struggles with throughout some portion of their life. But, openly discussing these experiences can be very vulnerable moments and the stigma surrounding the conversation can contribute to silencing students who are struggling. Being open to these conversations is an effective method of community trust-building by letting students know they are not alone. This can happen peer to peer, or through the University. RA’s, professors, coaches, counseling services and more are always ready to listen.

Don’t be afraid of your professors; they’re people too! While they may not always be able to be the most flexible with deadlines, especially around finals, it is in their genuine interest to help you to the best of their ability – they want to see their students succeed. Moreover, odds are they’ve experienced at least part of the stress that their student ’ s are currently feeling or can empathize with you. Students tend to forget professors once walked in our shoes.

In many ways, Bucknell as a university does a good job with student access to resources for those who do need support, through their public advertising of counseling services, different weekly wellness programs, etc.. Institutionalized openness around students’ mental health struggles validates feelings and experiences. With that being said, there is always room for improvement. Students should feel comfortable and encouraged to voice any suggestions and potential resources they would like to see on campus. Seeking help is a strength, not a weakness. You can help make this campus more inclusive and open one conversation or one suggestion at a time!

The last is not campus–related but self-motivated. It’s of utmost importance that we take time to care for ourselves regardless of how small the task might seem. Whether it be through calling your loved ones, going to get a fun snack or drink, doing your skincare, visiting the therapy dogs or watching your favorite show, remember to take breaks. Your work and mental health will be better for it! Academic success and mental health don’t need to be inversely related. Good luck this finals season and enjoy your hard-earned winter break!

