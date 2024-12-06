How can the campus community better support mental health in the wake of finals approaching?

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

An interview with Jay Sean
December 6, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Thandeka Bango
Updates from BSG, reflections from outgoing BSG President Thandeka Bango ’26
December 6, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Reilly Clouse
Bucknell names Maureen McGuinness new Associate Vice President and Fritz Family Dean of Students
December 6, 2024
BSG election results for 2025
December 6, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball tops Robert Morris
December 6, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swim & Dives places fifth in Bucknell Invitational
December 6, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Strong showing at Bucknell Invitational for Women’s Swim & Dive
December 6, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Trump’s clown show cabinet
December 6, 2024
How can the campus community better support mental health in the wake of finals approaching?
December 6, 2024
Blocks vs. “Blox”
December 6, 2024
Deck the Hall(Way)s!
December 6, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Photo Courtesy of Flickr user Kevin Harber
Why I ditched aging for SpongeBob popsicles
December 6, 2024
Top 10 Christmas songs
December 6, 2024
A night of literary brilliance: Reflections from Vivian Hu and Jessica Nirvana Ram
December 6, 2024
This year’s winter fashion trends
December 6, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring unique jobs at Bucknell
December 6, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
On the ice: Bucknell’s Club Hockey team
December 6, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell seniors reflect on their journeys through the University’s Voice Performance
November 15, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Tuning in to WVBU’s 100 year anniversary
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Categories:

How can the campus community better support mental health in the wake of finals approaching?

Alaina Crichton, Contributing Writer
December 6, 2024

In the words of an anonymous YikYak user, “you know you’re a Bucknell student when you take a break from your work to do work in another class.” With finals week approaching, stress and assignments tend to accumulate and can feel like an inescapable burden. Study marathons, caffeine dependence, freezing weather and pressure to perform academically can completely overtake the supposed holiday spirit of the winter season, not to mention the immediate dive head-first into work following a much-needed and quick fleeting Thanksgiving Break. As daunting as it can be, mental health should always remain a priority supported by both the student body and the institution itself. Here are some examples of how the campus community can come together to bolster mental health as finals approach.

One of the most important parts of fostering a supportive campus community is removing the stigma around talking about mental health struggles. Mental health is real and something almost everyone struggles with throughout some portion of their life. But, openly discussing these experiences can be very vulnerable moments and the stigma surrounding the conversation can contribute to silencing students who are struggling. Being open to these conversations is an effective method of community trust-building by letting students know they are not alone. This can happen peer to peer, or through the University. RA’s, professors, coaches, counseling services and more are always ready to listen.

Don’t be afraid of your professors; they’re people too! While they may not always be able to be the most flexible with deadlines, especially around finals, it is in their genuine interest to help you to the best of their ability – they want to see their students succeed. Moreover, odds are they’ve experienced at least part of the stress that their students are currently feeling or can empathize with you. Students tend to forget professors once walked in our shoes. 

In many ways, Bucknell as a university does a good job with student access to resources for those who do need support, through their public advertising of counseling services, different weekly wellness programs, etc.. Institutionalized openness around students’ mental health struggles validates feelings and experiences. With that being said, there is always room for improvement. Students should feel comfortable and encouraged to voice any suggestions and potential resources they would like to see on campus. Seeking help is a strength, not a weakness. You can help make this campus more inclusive and open one conversation or one suggestion at a time! 

The last is not campusrelated but self-motivated. It’s of utmost importance that we take time to care for ourselves regardless of how small the task might seem. Whether it be through calling your loved ones, going to get a fun snack or drink, doing your skincare, visiting the therapy dogs or watching your favorite show, remember to take breaks. Your work and mental health will be better for it! Academic success and mental health don’t need to be inversely related. Good luck this finals season and enjoy your hard-earned winter break!

