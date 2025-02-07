Will Bucknell take a stand?

Right now, a lot of students are feeling uncertain. Some are even feeling unsafe. And yet, we haven’t heard much from Bucknell’s administration about what’s happening.

With recent political developments, especially around immigration enforcement, DEI rollbacks, and free speech crackdowns on campuses, many students, particularly international students and students of color, are left wondering where we stand. Are we also going to be left without DEI initiatives even existing? Will ICE have access to our campus? Some faculty members have privately advised international students to “stay safe” while this continues, but what does that even really mean?

We’ve seen schools across the country respond, some by doubling down on their commitment to protecting students, others by rolling back programs and staying silent. After Trump’s executive order targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, several universities are already scaling back efforts that support marginalized students. Many institutions are facing pressure to dismantle DEI initiatives, with some administrators even warning that public universities could lose funding if they don’t comply. Is Bucknell next? Are we going to stand by and watch as crucial resources disappear, or will our administration commit to keeping them?

For some international students and undocumented students, this uncertainty is even more pressing. We are seeing an increase in ICE enforcement on college campuses. Schools in places like Texas and Florida are already reporting more immigration raids and stricter policies affecting undocumented students. According to El Paso Matters, undocumented students in border states are already being targeted, with some colleges warning their students to be careful about where they go and who they interact with. Some universities have taken a stand, refusing to cooperate with ICE or explicitly stating that they will protect their students.

Has Bucknell even considered making such a statement? Or will we wait until it’s too late?

And it’s not just about DEI or immigration. What’s happening to free speech on college campuses right now should concern everyone. There’s been a sharp increase in students facing consequences for political activism, particularly on issues related to Palestine. At universities like Columbia and Berkeley, students have been disciplined, suspended, and even arrested for protesting or expressing their political views. As AP News reports, multiple universities have tightened restrictions on student protests, with some adopting vague policies that make it easier to punish students under a guise of maintaining “campus safety.”

At the same time, freedom of speech is becoming increasingly conditional. There is a growing trend of universities drawing the line at “acceptable” speech, particularly when it comes to activism. Discussions on Palestine and Israel have been mischaracterized or outright silenced on campuses across the country. Schools are shutting down events, student groups are being threatened, and in some cases, students are facing disciplinary action for simply speaking up. This is a dangerous precedent. When universities start deciding which political viewpoints are allowed and which are punishable, that isn’t free speech anymore. It’s censorship.

Bucknell needs to answer an important question: Do we still value free speech? If students organize protests, will they be supported, or will we see the same kind of vague disciplinary threats that other schools are making? Will Bucknell protect students’ right to voice their opinions, or will it choose to police them?

These aren’t abstract questions. This is happening now, across the country.

The bottom line is that Bucknell needs to make a statement and at least tell students what their plan and response will be.

At the very least, students deserve clarity. Right now, people are confused, anxious, and unsure of where our university stands. Will Bucknell explicitly commit to protecting students from ICE enforcement? Will it continue supporting DEI programs despite external pressure? Will it stand up for students’ right to free speech, even when it’s politically inconvenient?

Bucknell has the opportunity to set a precedent rather than waiting until things get worse. If the university truly wants to uphold its values of inclusion, academic freedom, and supporting students, then it’s time to say something. Because right now, silence is not helping any of us.

